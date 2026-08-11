A tiny detail in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credit scene has sparked a new theory about Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, with fans pointing to the number 96283 as a possible connection to the multiverse.

The detail has gained attention as speculation about Maguire's potential return in Avengers: Doomsday continues to circulate online. However, Marvel has not confirmed that the number is an intentional reference to Maguire's version of the character.

The Tobey Maguire Theory

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credit scene focuses on Ned Leeds' Spidey Tracker app rather than a traditional character appearance. The app, created to track Spider-Man sightings, follows a signal that moves away from Earth and into space, leaving the identity and location of the tracked Spider-Man unclear.

Fans have since claimed to have spotted the number 96283 within the scene. Online discussions have connected it to Earth-96283, a designation commonly associated with the reality of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.

That interpretation has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios. The official post-credit sequence itself does not identify the signal as Maguire's Peter Parker, meaning the number remains an unverified clue rather than a confirmed reveal.

Why Earth-96283 Has Fans Looking at Tobey Maguire

The theory is significant because Maguire's Spider-Man has already been established as part of Marvel's wider multiverse through Spider-Man: No Way Home. His return alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield demonstrated that different live-action versions of Peter Parker could exist within the same multiversal story.

The 96283 theory therefore offers fans a potential explanation for why the Brand New Day post-credit scene sends the Spidey Tracker signal beyond Earth.

If the number was deliberately included as a reference to Earth-96283, it could suggest that the MCU has another connection to Maguire's reality.

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The theory arrives as fresh reports have added to speculation about Maguire's possible role in Avengers: Doomsday. A report published this week claimed Marvel Studios had considered opening the film with a large-scale sequence involving Maguire's Spider-Man, his classic rogues' gallery and the X-Men.

Another recent report has similarly discussed a potential action sequence involving Maguire and members of the X-Men, although such reports remain unconfirmed and should not be treated as details of the finished film.

The timing has fuelled interest in the 96283 theory because Brand New Day is already being viewed as a bridge towards Spider-Man's next appearance in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film's post-credit scene is widely understood to tease what could come next for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, including possible connections to the upcoming Avengers films.

Marvel Fans Face a Bigger Spider-Man Mystery

The 96283 detail and the Avengers: Doomsday reports have consequently become intertwined in fan discussions, but they remain separate pieces of unconfirmed information.

What is established is that Spider-Man: Brand New Day ends with Ned's Spidey Tracker detecting a Spider-Man signal that travels into space. What remains unknown is whose signal it is and why it was included in the film's final moments.

Until Marvel confirms the meaning of 96283, the possible Tobey Maguire connection remains a theory rather than a reveal.