'Spider-Man Brand New Day' has shattered the all-time domestic box office record with a £283 million ($360 million) opening weekend, and now its longtime writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are moving on to help shape the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The duo, who scripted every Tom Holland Spider-Man film, have officially contributed to the scripts for 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars', following their extensive work on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed the transition during a recent interview, noting the pair shifted their focus toward the ensemble blockbusters ahead of the December 2026 and 2027 release dates.

The news follows a historic opening weekend for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', which debuted on 31 July. The superhero feature shattered the all-time domestic box office record previously held by 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame', securing £283 million ($360 million) across its first few days in theatres.

Fans Welcome the Move to Avengers Doomsday

The departure of the two established writers from the immediate Peter Parker orbit allowed them to bring their character development skills to the upcoming 'Avengers' sequels. Enthusiasts have already praised the career move online.

Many expect the duo will inject strong interpersonal dynamics into the sprawling cast of heroes, building on their prior work on the 'Ant-Man' films. Cretton offered further insight into the behind-the-scenes shuffle that reshaped the latest cinematic outing.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’) worked on the scripts for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ and ‘SECRET WARS’



(via: @TheWrap) pic.twitter.com/WpjylD288j — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) August 4, 2026

Bringing Fresh Eyes to Spider-Man Brand New Day

Following McKenna and Sommers' transition to the upcoming 'Avengers' projects, Justin Kuritzkes was brought on board to complete the script, offering a fresh perspective on the New York adventure.

Known for his work on 'Challengers', Kuritzkes provided daily support throughout the remainder of the production. He worked closely with the filmmaker to shape the emotional core of the narrative, bringing a different stylistic approach to the superhero genre.

One scene involved the young hero allowing the telepathic Jean Grey into his mind to share the deep love he received from his Aunt May. Cretton recalled reading this specific sequence to his wife in a local coffee shop and becoming overwhelmingly moved.

Although Kuritzkes did not receive a primary screenplay credit, the director stressed that he was responsible for some of the key scenes in the final cut.

Cretton's Shift From 'Avengers' to Street-Level Spider-Man

The director himself experienced his own unexpected journey to the helm. After initially signing on to direct 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty', the project was scrapped. This followed the guilty verdict of lead actor Jonathan Majors on misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment. The studio subsequently reworked the trajectory of the phase into 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

Cretton admitted he struggled to find his creative footing with the reworked ensemble film, ultimately stepping away from the project. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige then offered him the opportunity to direct the standalone feature instead. The filmmaker found the more intimate pitch more compelling, focusing on street-level heroism over cosmic threats.

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The transition proved financially successful, yielding record-breaking returns. Cretton said he remains cautious despite the commercial success of his latest release and explained that he avoids placing too much weight on industry hype.

The global entertainment world will now wait to see how McKenna and Sommers apply their character-focused writing to the next 'Avengers' crossover event.