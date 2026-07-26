Ryan Gosling will headline a new 'Ghost Rider' film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel confirmed at its San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Hall H presentation, but the studio has yet to reveal which version of the Spirit of Vengeance he will play.

While Marvel unveiled the project as one of its biggest Phase 7 announcements, it stopped short of saying which Ghost Rider Gosling will portray.

That has left fans speculating whether he will play the original Spirit of Vengeance or one of the many heroes who have carried the flaming skull over the decades.

Here is a closer look at the leading possibilities.

Johnny Blaze: Most Familiar Ghost Rider for Mainstream Audiences

If Marvel wants to introduce Ghost Rider to a mainstream audience, Johnny Blaze remains the obvious candidate.

Created by Roy Thomas, Gary Friedrich and Mike Ploog in 1972, Blaze is the best-known Ghost Rider in Marvel Comics. A stunt motorcyclist, he sells his soul to save his adoptive father, only to become bonded with the demon Zarathos and transform into the Spirit of Vengeance.

Johnny possesses many of the abilities fans associate with Ghost Rider, including the hellfire-powered Hell Cycle, hellfire chains, supernatural strength, regeneration and the Penance Stare.

The character was previously portrayed by Nicolas Cage in the 2007 'Ghost Rider' film and its 2011 sequel. The original film also starred Gosling's long-time partner Eva Mendes. However, it is noted that those movies exist outside the MCU.

Marvel has not confirmed whether Gosling is playing Johnny Blaze, but many fans regard this as the safest and most recognisable option.

Danny Ketch: 1990s Fan Favourite With Darker Origins

Another strong possibility is Danny Ketch.

Introduced in 1990, Danny becomes Ghost Rider after discovering a mystical motorcycle in a cemetery. Unlike Johnny, Danny's origin leans more heavily into supernatural horror and the darker mythology surrounding the Spirits of Vengeance.

Danny eventually became one of Marvel's most popular Ghost Riders during the 1990s and remains a fan favourite. A younger version of the character even appeared alongside Cage's Johnny Blaze in 2011's 'Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance', where he was played by Fergus Riordan.

However, the film's version differs significantly from the comic-book Danny Ketch, who eventually becomes Ghost Rider himself.

Choosing Danny would allow Marvel to distinguish its version from the Nicolas Cage films while introducing a younger incarnation to the MCU.

Robbie Reyes: Modern Take With a Muscle Car

Robbie Reyes offers perhaps the biggest opportunity to modernise Ghost Rider.

Debuting in 2014, Robbie is a Los Angeles teenager who becomes Ghost Rider after being bonded to the spirit of his murderous uncle.

Instead of riding a motorcycle, Robbie drives a flaming Dodge Charger, giving the character a distinctive visual identity.

Marvel has already introduced Robbie in live action through 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.', where he was portrayed by Gabriel Luna, although that version has never officially crossed into the MCU films.

Because Gosling is older than the comic-book Robbie, many fans consider this casting less likely, though Marvel has reimagined characters' ages before.

A Brand-New MCU Ghost Rider: Blending Comic Inspirations

Marvel Studios also has another option: create an entirely new interpretation.

The MCU has frequently blended comic-book storylines and characters, adapting them to fit its shared universe.

Rather than following one comic version exactly, Marvel could combine elements of Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch and Robbie Reyes into a new take tailored specifically for Gosling.

That approach would preserve the core mythology while giving audiences something different.

Carter Slade: Classic Western Ghost Rider

Before Johnny Blaze, Marvel introduced Carter Slade, a Western-era hero often called the Phantom Rider.

While he is unlikely to be Gosling's character, Slade frequently appears in Ghost Rider mythology and could appear as a mentor.

What Has Marvel Confirmed So Far?

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Marvel has confirmed that Ryan Gosling will play Ghost Rider in a standalone film directed by Shawn Levy.

Neither Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige nor the filmmakers have disclosed the character's civilian identity, origin story or how Ghost Rider will be integrated into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel has not said which comic-book incarnation of Ghost Rider Gosling will portray.

The film is expected to reach cinemas in 2028.