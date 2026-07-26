Marvel has officially chosen the actor who will lead Black Panther into its next era. At San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Marvel Studios confirmed that British star David Jonsson will play T'Challa II, the grown son of the late King T'Challa, in 'Black Panther 3'.

The casting, revealed during Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation, drew one of the loudest ovations of the day and stands as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest announcements in years.

It introduces Jonsson as the franchise moves into a new chapter while honouring the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman. For many Marvel fans, it has prompted a clear question: who is David Jonsson?

David Jonsson Rising Through British Television

Jonsson is a British actor whose career has steadily gathered momentum over the past several years. After graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), he began building a reputation through stage performances before making the transition to television.

His breakout role came in the acclaimed BBC and HBO financial drama 'Industry', where he played Gus Sackey, a thoughtful and ambitious graduate navigating the world of investment banking.

His performance earned praise from critics and established him as one of Britain's most talked-about young actors. The role showcased his ability to balance vulnerability with confidence, qualities that would later define many of his performances.

From Independent Films to Hollywood

Jonsson's profile continued to rise through a series of film and television projects that demonstrated his versatility.

He starred in the coming-of-age drama 'Rye Lane', winning audiences with his charm and emotional depth, before starring in 'Alien: Romulus'. The science-fiction horror film introduced him to a global audience and showed he could lead a major studio production.

He also appeared in 'The Long Walk', further building his reputation as one of Hollywood's fastest-rising talents. By alternating between independent dramas and blockbuster franchises, Jonsson has built a résumé that combines critical acclaim with mainstream appeal.

In 2025, he won the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award and has received several nominations for his work.

Becoming Marvel's Next Black Panther

Marvel Studios officially unveiled Jonsson's casting during its Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Rather than recasting the original T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020, 'Black Panther 3' will continue the story introduced at the end of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Jonsson will portray T'Challa II, the son of T'Challa and Nakia, who was first introduced as a young child in the sequel's closing scene. T'Challa II, who was originally introduced as Toussaint, was played by Divine Love Konadu-Sun in the film.

The third film is expected to focus on T'Challa II's coming-of-age journey as he takes on the responsibilities of Wakanda's future protector. The announcement confirms Marvel's plan to preserve Boseman's legacy while allowing the Black Panther mantle to evolve through the next generation.

A New Chapter for Wakanda

Jonsson will not be entering the MCU alone. Marvel has confirmed that Letitia Wright will return as Shuri, alongside Winston Duke as M'Baku.

Academy Award winner Denzel Washington has also joined the cast in a mystery role written specifically for him by director and writer Ryan Coogler, although Marvel has yet to reveal details about his character.

The film is expected to explore the future of Wakanda as a new generation steps forward, balancing the nation's traditions with new challenges in the evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Why David Jonsson Is the Right Choice

Although Jonsson may not yet be a household name on the scale of established Marvel stars, many industry observers have highlighted the casting as in keeping with Marvel's habit of backing exceptional talent before global superstardom.

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Like Boseman before him, Jonsson has built his reputation through acclaimed dramatic performances rather than relying solely on blockbuster credentials.

His ability to portray emotionally layered characters could prove important as T'Challa II takes on one of the MCU's most recognisable mantles.

With the sequel now officially in development, Jonsson faces the challenge and opportunity of continuing one of the MCU's most closely followed legacies while making T'Challa II a hero audiences can embrace in his own right.

'Black Panther 3' is scheduled to arrive in theatres on 15 December 2028.