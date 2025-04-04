Robert Irwin, the 21-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin, who is also famous as the 'Crocodile Hunter,' is showing the world that he is all grown up and is a 'man' now. In a series of pictures uploaded on his Instagram, Irwin showcased his modelling talent as he donned a pair of Bonds underwear for a photoshoot.

The pictures were enough to send social media into a frenzy, and soon, netizens started wondering how the young conservationist, television presenter, and wildlife photographer turned into this bold personality.

Irwin is known for following in his father's footsteps and dedicating his life to wildlife conservation. Often seen along with his sister Bindi, the young animal enthusiast is poised to inherit the iconic Australia Zoo from their mother, Terri Irwin. However, despite his public life centred around wildlife, his personal life, particularly romantic affairs, have also been a topic of discussion. Here's everything you need to know about his relationships and latest 'racy' photoshoot.

Robert's Love Life and Past Relationships

According to Irwin, he is currently a single man. While speaking to People magazine, he confirmed, 'I don't have a girlfriend.' However, Irwin remains optimistic about finding love, saying, 'I'm so open to that, but I'm just waiting for the stars to align.'

Irwin expressed his hope that love may come in the form of an American tourist visiting Australia Zoo. 'Interestingly, my parents and my sister Bindi met her husband Chandler Powell here — everyone met here at our wildlife sanctuary,' Robert said while sharing his meet-cute fantasy.

While Irwin is not in a relationship right now, he has tried his luck with love in the past. His most recent romance was with Charlotte Briggs, an Australia Zoo worker, which reportedly began in July 2024. The duo kept their romance mostly private, though they were spotted together several times. Unfortunately, their relationship ended in February 2025. According to sources close to the former couple, Irwin's demanding work schedule and public pressure contributed to their breakup.

Irwin's relationship with Charlotte was not the only time he was in love. From November 2022 to February 2024, he dated Rorie Buckey, the niece of the late Australian actor Heath Ledger. The pair first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted spending time in Queensland, Australia. Irwin and Buckey appeared as a couple for the first time during the premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning in Sydney in July 2023. However, they parted ways by announcing their split in a joint statement, which read, 'We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths.'

Robert's 'Racy' Underwear Photoshoot

In a surprising post that caught many of his fans off guard, Irwin shared some exclusive pictures from his latest photoshoot for Bonds, a well-known Australian clothing brand. Posing in just underwear while holding pythons and other reptiles, Irwin looked appealing to his fans and unbelievable for so many.

'Say g'day to our new brand icon, Robert Irwin, like you've never seen him before,' Bonds wrote on Instagram, introducing Robert as their latest ambassador.

Fans were quick to react, some shocked to see the wildlife presenter in such an adult photoshoot. One fan commented, 'I watched your birth episode, and now you look like this?! God damn.' While some expressed surprise at seeing Robert grown up, others admired his dedication to wildlife conservation. Robert himself highlighted the opportunity to honor the wildlife through the brand. 'I've been wearing @Bondsaus my whole life - proud to celebrate Australia's most iconic animals, and the most iconic underwear!' he wrote on his Instagram.

While many of his fans congratulated and complimented Irwin on his new venture, some wondered what Steve Irwin would think about his racy photoshoot. The crocodile legend himself was never one to shy away from the spotlight, although his infectious enthusiasm for wildlife centred him around animals comparatively more. Though Irwin's latest pictures may seem in contrast to the ones his father left behind, it's evident that Irwin is using his platform for awareness as he opted to shoot with and around animals. A choice that Steve would have been proud of.

Steve Irwin, who lived a passionate life, surrounded by wild forest and animals was tragically ended when he was killed in a stingray attack in 2006 while snorkelling in the Great Barrier Reef. His legacy is being taken forward by children Robert and Bindi, who continue to spread the message of wildlife preservation.