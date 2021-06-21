Bindi Irwin revealed details of the family's painful fallout with her paternal grandfather, Australia Zoo founder Bob Irwin, in a Father's Day tribute posted on social media on Sunday.

The reality TV star did not hold back when a fan asked why she left Bob out in the tribute she posted on Facebook. In it, she only mentioned her father Steve, her husband Chandler Powell, and her father-in-law. In response to the fan, she said her grandpa has "unfortunately shown no interest in spending time with me or my family."

"Publicly he continues to claim that he wants to spend time with us while privately, my entire life has been psychological abuse from him," Bindi wrote as she detailed the extent of the abuse.

She said her grandfather would return gifts she sent to him over the years after opening them. He has also ignored her correspondence and ignored her from the time she was a little girl as he prefers "to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me."

Appreciation post for the three most incredible fathers in my life. My dad, my husband and my father-in-law. These extraordinary men inspire me every day and I love them so very much. pic.twitter.com/SKijyBtQaz — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) June 19, 2021

According to 7News.Com.Au, 81-year-old Bob, the father of the late Steve Irwin, has been estranged from the family for years. Bindi added that he has "never said a single kind word to me personally." While she admits that it breaks her heart, she also acknowledges that "it is not healthy to engage in an abusive relationship."

The 22-year-old first-time-mum also revealed that her mother Terri, still writes to her grandfather and sends him Christmas gifts. The family has also been supporting him financially since he retired from the zoo in 1992. But despite all their efforts, they have not received any response from him.

"I hope everyone remembers to be kind to one another but most of all care for your own mental health. I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain," she wrote, adding that despite the treatment, her family still wants to make sure he is taken care of.

Bindi said her family "built him a house on a beautiful property." She assured that they will always do their best "to ensure his well-being." Bob has yet to comment on hid granddaughter's allegations of psychological abuse.