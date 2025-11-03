Part of the 13th-century Torre dei Conti in central Rome collapsed on Monday during ongoing conservation work, critically injuring one worker and trapping another beneath the rubble. The incident occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time near the Roman Forum, prompting an urgent and complex rescue operation involving firefighters, drones, and cranes.

Collapse During Restoration

The Torre dei Conti, a 29-meter-high medieval tower built in 1238 by Pope Innocent III as a residence for his brother, has long been closed to the public. It was undergoing structural conservation when a section of the tower gave way. According to Rome Prefect Lamberto Giannini, the collapse left one worker critically injured and another trapped inside the structure.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and established contact with the trapped man, who was reported to be conscious and communicating with rescuers. 'It's a very complex situation,' Giannini said, noting the dual challenge of stabilizing the structure while ensuring the safety of the rescue team.

Second Collapse Complicates Rescue

As emergency crews worked to reach the trapped worker, a second section of the tower began to crumble, sending bricks and debris cascading down and creating a massive cloud of dust. Fortunately, firefighters had already erected protective barriers around the trapped individual, shielding him from further harm during the secondary collapse.

Despite the setback, rescue efforts resumed shortly after, with authorities emphasizing the need for caution. 'It will be a very long operation,' Giannini added, 'because we have to try to save the person, but we also have to try to mitigate the enormous risks faced by the people trying to carry out the rescue.'

Eyewitness Accounts and Emergency Response

One of the workers on site, a 67-year-old named Ottaviano, managed to escape uninjured from a balcony. Speaking to AFP, he described the tower as unsafe and expressed relief at surviving the incident: 'It was not safe. I just want to go home.'

Rome's mayor and Italy's culture minister visited the site as emergency services cordoned off the surrounding streets. The tower, while not accessible to tourists, stands adjacent to one of the city's most visited areas, just steps from the Colosseum and the Roman Forum.

WATCH: A section of Rome's Torre dei Conti, the 29-meter tower built in the early 13th century, collapsed for a second time during restoration, injuring three workers pic.twitter.com/5xNPFyM9L1 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 3, 2025

Heritage at Risk

The Torre dei Conti is a significant example of medieval Roman architecture and one of the few surviving towers from its era. Its collapse raises questions about the structural integrity of other historic sites undergoing restoration and the protocols in place to protect both workers and cultural heritage.

Authorities have stated there is no imminent danger of the entire tower disintegrating, but the incident has prompted renewed scrutiny of conservation practices in Italy's capital.

As rescue operations continue, the focus remains on safely extracting the trapped worker and assessing the full extent of the damage to one of Rome's enduring medieval landmarks.