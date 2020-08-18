Rose McGowan shared revealing details about her encounter with Alexander Payne in a social media post on Monday, in which she accused the director of sexual misconduct.

The "Charmed" alum made allegations on Twitter that "The Descendants" director showed her a porn movie he made when she was 15. He would have been in his 20s and the incident would have occurred in the late 1980s.

"You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake," McGowan wrote and hinted that something far more serious happened during the encounter when she added, "You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards."

Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15. pic.twitter.com/mVqiN4S9NW — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

She followed up her tweet with a photo of her 15-year-old self. The actress, who also accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, said that she does "not want to destroy" Payne. She only wants "an acknowledgment and an apology."

I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15. pic.twitter.com/XeNpsrpY4s — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

The 46-year-old "Scream" star expanded on her tweet during a WhatsApp interview with Variety where she expressed "extreme emotional exhaustion" following her reveal. McGowan said that she feels "very badly" for her 15-year-old self.

She told the publication that she had auditioned for Payne when the incident happened. He took her home afterward but left her "on the corner in front of Cafe Café Tropical in Silverlake" to find her way home.

McGowan shared that the experience affected her so badly that she quit acting after that. It was only six years later when Ilene Staple (a friend of Gregg Araki) discovered her that she returned to acting.

"It wasn't until after the HW [Harvey Weinstein] stories came out that I reframed the Payne of it all. I had for years looked at it as a sexual encounter, not understanding what it really was," she said adding that the experience "was a grooming situation" and "the first time" she was "shown a straight porn."

Media is saying we were friends. No, we were Hollywood acquaintances. Iâ€™m so happy to be free of the Cult of Hollywood. Itâ€™s bigger than Hollywood though, itâ€™s the system. Read this: pic.twitter.com/bejlds3c5D — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

In a 2018 interview, McGowan had talked about a sexual encounter with a "famous man" when she was 15-years old. She did not name Payne then but acknowledged that what happened was statutory rape because he had sex with her before he left her on a street corner. She said she is now coming forward with the allegations because "it was time." Representatives for Payne have yet to address McGowan's accusations.