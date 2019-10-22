England will face New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup semi-final on Saturday, October 26, at the International Stadium in Yokohama. Before the vital encounter, England coach Eddie Jones feels that the pressure will be on the defending world champions.

Jones further claimed that his team's practice sessions are being spied on by his opponents ahead of the semi-final. In a recent interview, he said that someone was spotted in an apartment, watching the three lions practice.

When asked about the suspected person's identity, Jones refused to comment any further. He said to the interviewer, "There was definitely someone in the apartment block filming, but it might have been a Japanese fan. We knew it from the start. It doesn't change anything - we love it."

Filming opponents' practice sessions is a tactic that Jones understands well. The Australian said that he used this tactic himself until 2001. He also jokingly said that the England team has sent someone from their end to film the All Blacks' training.

Saturday's semi-final is England's biggest game in four years under Jones' leadership. Before the match, the coach seems to be attempting to keep the dressing room environment light. His ebullient mood at the press conference was filled with numerous attempts to ease the pressure hovering over his team.

In the interview, Jones said that no one believes that the British can win. Everyone seems to be betting on the Kiwis as they are expected to lift their third consecutive Rugby World Cup title.

According to the BBC, the England coach claimed that the Kiwis will be facing enormous pressure as their fans want them to win their third back-to-back world championship. The All Blacks will also be distracted by thoughts like the semi-final potentially being the last match for their world champion coach and their greatest captain.

He says that defending a World Cup isn't easy. Although New Zealand already defended their World Cup four years ago, it will be even harder to go for a three-peat.