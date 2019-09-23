European teams started their Rugby World Cup campaign on a positive note. In their respective games, England, Ireland, and Italy thrashed their opponents to register their first points in the ongoing RWC in Japan. Ireland, Italy, and England are the current leaders in their respective groups. Each of them played one match so far and have secured 5 points to their name.

Ireland is sharing Group A with hosts Japan, Samoa, Russia, and Scotland. Japan is the second place holder in Group A, with 5 points to their name as well. Based on points difference, Ireland has advanced to the top position.

Group B leaders Italy, are in the group with New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, and Namibia. The All Blacks are currently placed at number 2, with 4 points.

Group C is topped by England with 5 points. In their first match versus Tonga, the English side looked extremely dominant. The other three teams to share the pool are France, Argentina, and the USA. The French are at number 2 in this group after collecting 4 points against Argentina.

Group D has seen two games so far. Australia and Fiji locked horns in an earlier game that Aussies won convincingly. At the end of the match, the Kangaroos find themselves at the second spot of their group table with 5 points. Wales, Georgia and Uruguay are the other participants in the pool.

Wales triumphed over Georgia 43-14 at the Toyota Stadium today, as the European side find themselves at the top of their group with 5 points, based on a greater points difference than the Aussies. As of now, it seems that the European teams are showcasing impressive game play at the centre-stage of the World's biggest Rugby tournament.

Wales had been facing a lot of troubles right from the tournament's start. Back coach Rob Howley was sent back home because of an alleged betting breach. This certainly shocked Wales head coach Warren Gatland. However, according to BBC, Gatland is hopeful that his team's performance would not be affected by such incidents.

Gatland said, "You have to deal with adversity at times, and it's how you respond and react to that. We were shocked."