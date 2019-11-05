Weeks after Demi Moore opened up about the dark chapters of her life in the memoir "Inside Out", her daughter Rumer Willis spoke about the struggle she was facing with her mother's decisions.

Old family disputes were discussed when Demi Moore made an appearance at Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" with two of her daughters Rumer and Tallulah Willis on Monday. Scout, Moore's second daughter with Bruce Willis, was not present.

Rumer told the host she was disappointed with her mother's desire to have a baby with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher and had a hard time dealing with it, reports People.

"So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away," Rumer said during the episode.

The 56-year-old actress in her memoir had made a lot of revelations about her marriage with Kutcher and had also written that trouble began after she suffered a miscarriage with their baby six months into the pregnancy and their attempts at IVF also failed.

Talking about the phase, Rumer said, "I think also, when she wanted to have another baby and then it wasn't happening, and there was so much focus on that, it was like 'Oh, well we're not enough."

"Part of the reason I moved out of the house was, I think after you had a miscarriage, I literally was just like, 'Why are you so desperate to have another kid?' I couldn't stand the idea," the 31-year-old added.

Rumer said she realised her mistake when she saw the pictures of her mother with her baby bump: "But then I found these pictures, and I was like, 'Oh my god.' I saw how big her stomach was, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I was so insensitive. I never once went to you and said, 'I'm so sorry' [or] 'Are you okay?'"

In the tell-all memoir, Moore writes about the miscarriage she had when she was 42 and reveals she had planned to name her baby "Chaplin Ray".

"I can't even really bring fully to words how lost, empty, desperate, confused ... I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which was the family that I had," Moore wrote.

In the "Red Table Talk" show, Moore admitted she grew emotionally distant from her daughters as she put her entire focus on her marriage with Kutcher. The couple were married for eight years and got divorced in 2013, though they had started living separately in 2011.

The "No Strings Attached" actor married actress Mila Kunis two years after the divorce and the couple now share two children. Moore has not publicly dated anyone since their split.