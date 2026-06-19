Mosques across the UK are being urged to prepare for possible attacks as the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) issues new security guidance calling on places of worship to run lockdown drills, improve CCTV, and strengthen links with police forces.

The guidance comes amid concerns about rising anti-Muslim attacks, vandalism, intimidation, and threats targeting Muslim communities.

The MCB's new security and preparedness framework was created for mosques, trustees, and volunteers following a series of incidents affecting Muslim communities, including an attack on the home of an imam in Bolton and concerns raised after racist disorder in Belfast. The organisation said its nearly 500 affiliated mosques and community centres should remain vigilant and have clear plans in place for responding to emergencies.

Anti-Muslim Attacks Push Mosques Towards Stronger Security Measures

The guidance sets out steps for mosques to improve their security over three, 12, and 36 months. Early recommendations include appointing a safety lead, carrying out security checks, identifying CCTV weaknesses, and establishing procedures for lockdowns and 'hold and secure' situations.

The MCB said many places of worship face similar vulnerabilities, including unclear responsibility for safety, weak communication with police, uncontrolled entry points, poor lighting, and volunteers who may not know how to respond during a crisis.

The organisation highlighted a range of possible threats, including graffiti, vandalism, arson attempts, abuse at mosque entrances, suspicious individuals near premises, threats during busy prayer times, and reports involving suspicious packages.

The guidance also encourages mosques to develop stronger relationships with neighbours, local councillors, businesses, and other faith groups. The MCB said community cooperation could help create a faster response when incidents occur.

Wajid Akhter, the MCB secretary general, said the advice was designed not only to improve physical security but also to help communities feel more prepared.

'It is about empowering our communities to remain vigilant, to build strong local relationships and allies, and to have the structure in place to respond,' he said.

Concerns Over Community Safety

The new framework follows figures showing that recorded anti-Muslim hate crimes increased in England and Wales. Home Office figures released in October showed religiously and racially motivated offences had risen, with anti-Muslim hate crime increasing from 2,690 offences to 3,199 in the year to March 2025.

The MCB said fears had grown after recent unrest, with an anonymous survey conducted after disorder in Northern Ireland revealing concerns among Muslim families about their safety.

One respondent, who lived with her family in accommodation connected to a mosque, described feeling constantly afraid after attacks on homes, businesses, and vehicles.

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'I am deathly worried that our mosque will be attacked and burned in the middle of the night whilst me, my husband and my girls are sleeping upstairs and we can't get out in time,' she said.

Other respondents described feeling unsafe during everyday activities, including going to work or shopping. One person said a Muslim woman wearing a hijab had recently been chased by racists while travelling to work before a passerby helped her reach safety.

Akhter linked the concerns to what he described as a rise in hostile rhetoric targeting minorities and Muslims. He also referred to the anniversary of the 2017 Finsbury Park attack, saying the incident remained a reminder of the consequences of unchecked Islamophobia.

The MCB's guidance does not suggest that every mosque faces an immediate threat, and it does not identify specific planned attacks. Instead, it focuses on preparedness measures that officials and community leaders say could help reduce risks and improve responses if incidents occur.

The organisation said the aim was to ensure mosques have practical systems in place, from emergency planning to stronger local partnerships, as communities continue to navigate concerns over security.