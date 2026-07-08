Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has labelled a nationwide Telstra outage 'deeply concerning' after the technical failure left thousands of Australians unable to reach emergency services. The disruption, which persisted for much of Wednesday, triggered a frantic response as the telecommunications giant admitted that its triple-zero emergency platform suffered critical connectivity gaps.

The network collapse began at approximately 4.30am, causing widespread chaos across all states and territories. While Telstra has confirmed that services were restored by 4pm, the incident has prompted a formal investigation by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

Telstra's acting chief executive, Michael Ackland, said all affected services on the country's largest mobile network were restored and insisted the incident was not caused by a cyberattack. He later conceded the impact on emergency calls had been 'more significant' than first understood.

Telstra Says 'Software Defect' Broke Timekeeping Across Network

Michael Ackland said a technical failure in Telstra's time‑keeping systems was at the heart of Wednesday's outage. He described how an 'issue' affecting several nodes that keep time across the mobile network caused parts of the system to stop operating as expected, triggering intermittent failures in calls and data sessions.

On Wednesday evening, Telstra provided more detail, attributing the disruption to a software fault that caused a GPS time‑server, known internally as a GPS node, to reset. That node tells the rest of Telstra's systems what the most accurate time is 'to the nanosecond.'

When it reset, the incorrect time was pushed out across parts of the network and caused what Ackland called 'time desynchronisation.'

'The fact that it occurred means that there is something in our process that we need to fix, and we change, and we are working through that,' Ackland said, adding that Telstra was still investigating the precise root cause but believed it had isolated the defective component. 'I want to be clear this was not the result of a cyber incident.'

Triple‑Zero Calls Fail, 333 Welfare Checks Launched

The most sensitive question was always going to be what happened to emergency calls. Initially, Telstra insisted that back‑up systems that divert triple‑zero traffic to other carriers, such as Optus and TPG, had 'largely' worked as designed. By Wednesday evening, the picture had shifted.

Ackland confirmed Telstra had identified 333 unsuccessful or dropped triple‑zero calls during the outage and had initiated welfare checks for each. He said 138 people responded to an SMS saying they did not require help.

Telstra then phoned the remaining 189 numbers. Of those, 110 told the company they did not need assistance, six said they did and were 'connected immediately', and 79 could not be reached and were referred to police for in‑person welfare checks.

'The volume of these welfare checks was higher than we expected, and it has prompted us to investigate further,' Ackland said, acknowledging that some calls had failed to connect properly on the first attempt.

Other calls did successfully switch to competitor networks under existing fall‑back arrangements, he noted, but conceded 'some didn't.'

The Triple‑Zero Custodian, which oversees the emergency call system, confirmed in a joint statement from Communications Minister Anika Wells and Emergency Management Minister Kristy McBain that 'some callers were unable to connect' to the initial emergency call handler.

They stressed that 'the core triple‑zero system remains operational, with connected calls flowing as expected' to state and territory dispatchers, but said those failed connections were now being investigated.

Western Australia Police and South Australia Police separately warned that Telstra customers in their states might not be able to reach triple zero from Telstra devices, urging people to check on vulnerable relatives or neighbours and to line up alternative phones where possible.

Queensland Police later said 17 people in that state had also been unable to connect to triple zero during the outage, with details passed to police for welfare follow‑up.

A claim by Liberal senator Kerrynne Liddle that an elderly South Australian had died after allegedly being unable to call triple zero during the outage was rejected by South Australia Police, which said it was not aware of any such death.

Albanese Calls Failure 'Deeply Concerning' As Regulator Steps In

Prime Minister Albanese said the Telstra outage was 'deeply concerning' and 'very disruptive to people's lives throughout the country.' He confirmed that the government was in close contact with Telstra, the triple‑zero custodian and emergency services.

'At this stage, what Telstra have indicated to the government is that there is no evidence of [the outage] being malicious,' Albanese said, before describing the situation as 'unacceptable' and promising that people were 'entitled to get answers.'

Communications Minister Anika Wells cut short her leave and returned to Canberra, telling reporters the outage had 'caused significant disruptions across the country' and reiterating that some emergency calls had been affected.

She urged people not to make 'test' calls to triple zero, after opposition communications spokeswoman Sarah Henderson admitted making several calls to check whether the system was working.

'We teach our kids not to prank call Triple 0, and I think it is absolutely outrageous that the shadow communications minister has been making test calls to Triple 0 at a time when we need to make sure that we are doing as many welfare checks as possible,' McBain said.

ACMA has begun an investigation into whether Telstra complied with its regulatory obligations, including emergency call rules. An ACMA spokesperson said the regulator had been 'actively engaging' with Telstra in its dual role as both network provider and Emergency Call Person.

Commuter Chaos, Dead Card Machines And Angry Customers

While the political firefight intensified in Canberra, the practical fallout for ordinary Australians was immediate and messy. More than 7,500 people reported mobile and data problems on outage‑tracking platforms, although the true number of affected customers was far higher.

In Victoria, all regional V/Line rail services were suspended because radio communications, which rely on Telstra, went down. Passengers described being stuck on trains and facing long queues for limited replacement buses at Melbourne's Southern Cross station. V/Line urged customers to make their own way home where possible and to avoid using the service the following day.

In New South Wales, trains were not running on parts of the Southern Highlands line between Campbelltown and Moss Vale, or between Newcastle Interchange and Maitland on the Hunter line, with authorities scrambling to line up replacement buses that were themselves hard to contact because of the outage.

The disruption spilt into retail and daily life. Payments app Tyro, used by around 80,000 businesses, said some Eftpos machines could not connect via 4G, forcing cafes and shops into cash‑only mode.

Commonwealth Bank said some merchant terminals were also affected, although many could switch to other networks or wi‑fi. One Sydney café worker reported 'very few' customers carrying cash, calling it a 'big inconvenience.'

Uber passengers, a national electric‑vehicle charging network and even Australia Post workers reported service issues tied to the outage.

A Melbourne resident with a disability said they had to rely on a stranger's phone to call a taxi, describing the experience as 'unacceptable.'

Carpenter Joe Shearer, whose phone uses a Telstra‑based network, said the outage had turned managing his work site into a 'nightmare.'

'Telstra's supposed to be the best,' he said, adding that he pays 'good money' only to see 'their network crash on a Wednesday'.

On social media, one customer wrote that Telstra had been 'beaten by two tin cans connected to a piece of string.'

Another noted that prices had recently gone up 'to "improve network performance, reliability and security"', adding: 'Good job Telstra. You had 1 job.'

Unions Blame Job Cuts As Telstra Pleads For Trust

The Communications Workers Union argued that Telstra's own decisions had helped sow the seeds of the failure. National secretary Shane Murphy said the outage was a 'massive failure' that had caused 'serious knock‑on effects', from diverted triple‑zero calls to halted regional trains and small businesses unable to trade.

He linked the chaos to Telstra's cuts to hundreds of roles over the past year, including the outsourcing of some jobs to India.

'This is what happens when you prioritise the bottom line over critical services; you get an unreliable network that lets Australians down time and time again,' Murphy said. 'Telstra exists to connect Australians to the essential services they rely on, not to line the pockets of its executives.'

Ackland rejected the idea that Telstra's network was inherently unreliable, but he did not play down the seriousness of the failure.

'We let customers down today in their hour of need,' he said. 'There is absolutely no doubt we have created a level of anxiety with customers in their hour of need today. That is not acceptable.'

He warned customers to be wary of scam calls from people pretending to be Telstra staff seeking personal details 'in light of today's outage', urging anyone who receives such a call to hang up and ring Telstra back directly.

Pressed on whether Australians could still trust Telstra, Ackland replied: 'I believe Australia can absolutely have faith in its biggest telco, and that is Telstra. We take these outages very, very seriously. Our investment in resilience and cybersecurity and redundancy in our network is significant, but it is a big and complex network, and from time to time, issues do occur.'

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Telstra powers roughly 25 million mobile services and also operates the triple‑zero emergency call platform that routes calls from all major carriers to police, fire and ambulance dispatchers.

The news came after a series of high‑profile telecommunications failures in Australia, including an Optus outage in September 2025 that was linked to two deaths after hundreds of triple‑zero calls failed across four states and territories.

Telstra itself was fined AU$3 million in 2024 after an investigation found 473 breaches of emergency call rules during an earlier outage. New rules introduced by the ACMA in March now require telcos to publish detailed outage data and to ensure emergency calls can fall back to other networks.