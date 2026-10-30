While Reform UK has sought to distance itself from far-right activist Tommy Robinson, Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe has shown public support for the embattled activist. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was found guilty of two counts of harassment causing fear of violence on 28 October 2026.

'Tommy Robinson has been found guilty—it is my view that the system has, again, treated him unfairly. We live in dark times,' Lowe said on social media.

Tommy Robinson has been found guilty - it is my view that the system has, again, treated him unfairly.



We live in dark times. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) October 28, 2026

Respect for Tommy Robinson's 'Work on Rape Gangs'

Lowe believes the state is trying to vilify Robinson because he was right about the rape gangs. 'I have always respected Tommy Robinson for his work on the rape gangs—he gave evidence to our inquiry, and it was remarkable to hear his level of knowledge. It contributed massively to our findings.'

The MP for Great Yarmouth was referring to the Rape Gang Inquiry, which he chaired. Robinson was among those who provided information to the 219-page report.

Its conclusion began with the following statement: 'The evidence from high-profile convictions and compiled data on group-based child sexual exploitation indicates a clear overrepresentation of Pakistani Muslim men as members of the rape gangs.'

Robinson continues to use his massive social media platform to post about child sexual exploitation in the UK while also highlighting what he describes as a massive immigration problem. On 30 September 2026, the activist discussed 98 open child sexual exploitation investigations in Birmingham.

Further, Robinson claimed that six of the investigations involved grooming gangs. The available report described six investigations as having been assessed as involving group-based child sexual exploitation. He then ended his social media post with the following: 'It's rape jihad. The state tries to destroy anyone's lives who point it out.'

Tommy's Conviction Is About Harassing Journalists

'He has not been treated fairly by our establishment for many years, and today is the latest example of that,' Lowe said of Robinson. 'He was right on the rape gangs. The state was wrong. They want to vilify him for that.'

However, Robinson's latest conviction had nothing to do with rape gangs. A Southwark Crown Court jury found the far-right activist guilty of two counts of harassment causing fear of violence involving Daily Mail and MailOnline journalists Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber.

Young and Dirnhuber were involved in the story 'Stoking Race Riots From His Sunbed,' published on 4 August 2024. The report included a photograph of Robinson holidaying in Cyprus while anti-immigration riots were taking place in the UK.

Angered by the report, which he claimed had 'endangered' his family by revealing their location, Robinson made a series of posts targeting the two journalists. One post featured Dirnhuber's photograph and taunted him, suggesting that his location had been identified.

Rupert Lowe Respects Tommy Robinson

Lowe, a former member of Reform UK, said he had been told while in the party not to praise Robinson publicly. Lowe said he did so anyway.

'My view is this: he has done more than any politician to uncover the rape gangs, and for that I thank him,' Lowe added.

While some agreed with Lowe's support for Robinson, others reminded him of his post on 25 November 2025: 'We must defend the jury trial. That is absolutely vital.' Robinson was convicted by a jury.