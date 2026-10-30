The government has opened applications for charities to become lead sponsors under two new refugee sponsorship routes, allowing eligible refugees to come to the UK through what it describes as 'safe and legal' pathways. A third route, which will allow employers to sponsor refugees for work, is expected to open in spring 2027.

'From today, charities can apply to sponsor refugees through new, capped Named Community Sponsorship and Refugee study safe and legal routes,' the official Home Office account announced on X. 'Sponsors will provide accommodation, integration support and help finding work.'

From today, charities can apply to sponsor refugees through new, capped Named Community Sponsorship and Refugee study safe and legal routes.



Sponsors will provide accommodation, integration support and help finding work.



First arrivals are expected in autumn 2027. — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) October 29, 2026

Opposition Reacts

'A Restore Britain Government will deport every man, woman and child who arrives under this scheme. It will be applied retrospectively,' warned Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe.

Restore Britain, a right-wing party founded by Lowe, believes the UK is in decline because of 'mass immigration, economic collapse, woke ideology and the relentless creep of radical Islam'.

A Restore Britain Government will deport every man, woman and child who arrives under this scheme.



It will be applied retrospectively. https://t.co/4ZDMQVWv3F — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) October 29, 2026

Reform UK MP Suella Braverman also reacted negatively to the Home Office announcement, describing it as a 'Disaster waiting to happen.' Reform UK has called for tougher immigration controls, including deportations of people who have no legal right to remain in the country and stronger security measures in the English Channel, a major route for irregular migration.

Ameer Kotecha, chief executive of the Centre for Government Reform, called the programme 'insane.' He said on social media: 'The right to decide who enters Britain belongs to the British state, not to whichever charity has the Home Office's ear.'

'The opportunities for favouritism, nepotism and corruption are obvious. A well-connected individual with well-placed supporters will secure nomination over others facing greater persecution,' Kotecha also said.

How the Sponsorship Works

The Home Office has introduced three routes: Named Community Sponsorship, Refugee Study and Refugee Work. They will allow community groups, universities and employers to help eligible refugees resettle in the UK. The routes complement the government's existing resettlement programme.

'Refugee sponsorship is a way for local communities, civil society organisations, charities and faith groups to be directly involved in helping refugees settle in the UK,' the government stated in its policy guidance.

'Sponsors provide emotional and practical support to empower refugees to rebuild their lives in safety, and to become self-sufficient members of their new communities.'

Under the new framework, accredited lead sponsors will work with community groups, universities and employers to coordinate sponsorship arrangements and ensure they meet the relevant requirements. The Home Office will retain responsibility for immigration decisions and security checks.

The programme will initially operate in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Egypt, Uganda and Kenya. However, eligibility is restricted to people who meet the scheme's requirements, including being outside their country of nationality and having been present and registered in a participating country before 1 October 2026.

According to Home Office documents, Labour's new legal refugee routes are 'initially' from the following countries...



Bangladesh

India

Pakistan

Malaysia

Egypt

Uganda

Kenya



Initially, being the key word.



A Restore Britain Government will reach back and deport every single man,… — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) October 29, 2026

'A Restore Britain Government will reach back and deport every single man, woman and child imported into our home from these schemes—regardless of which status they may hold at that stage,' Lowe also said of the announced routes. 'If the law prevents that from happening, Restore Britain MPs will CHANGE THE LAW.'

Applications for lead sponsors are currently open for the community and study routes, according to the Home Office. Applications for the refugee work route are expected to open in spring 2027.