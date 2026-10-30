Britain could be heading for a bitter November cold snap, with new weather maps suggesting that many residents may face freezing temperatures even in the middle of the day. Forecast charts indicate that parts of 56 counties across England, Scotland and Wales could see temperatures fall to 0C or below on 12 and 13 November, with northern Scotland potentially reaching -2C.

However, these predictions come from long-range weather models. The Met Office has not confirmed the extent of any freeze or how many areas could be affected, and forecasts further ahead carry a greater degree of uncertainty.

UK Weather Maps Show 12-13 November Freeze

The GFS charts indicate that northern Scotland could reach -2C around midday on Thursday, 12 November, while parts of northern England could see -1C. Elsewhere, the model suggests approximately 3C in the Midlands and 5C in southeast England. South-west England, southern Wales and Northern Ireland appear relatively milder, although temperatures could struggle to reach double figures.

The following day looks colder in some model projections. At midday on Friday, 13 November, readings could fall below freezing across parts of Scotland, northern and central England and Wales.

By early evening, temperatures may recover slightly in England and Wales, while some Scottish areas could remain near freezing. The charts also show widespread blue shading, indicating temperatures below the seasonal average. These are snapshots from a forecasting model, however, and do not mean every location will remain below freezing throughout both days.

Which Counties Could Face Freezing Temperatures?

According to the county breakdown accompanying the WXCharts projections, 20 counties in England, 29 in Scotland and seven in Wales could see temperatures at or below 0C at some point during the two-day period.

The English areas named include Northumberland, Durham, Cumbria, Lancashire, Yorkshire, Cheshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Oxfordshire and Somerset.

Other named English counties include Leicestershire, Warwickshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Wiltshire and Berkshire, while Scotland's projected cold zone also extends across several central and southern historic counties.

Meanwhile in Scotland, the list includes Sutherland, Inverness-shire, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perthshire, Fife, Lanarkshire, Midlothian, East Lothian and Dumfriesshire.

Welsh counties identified include Monmouthshire, Brecknockshire, Radnorshire, Montgomeryshire, Denbighshire, Merioneth and Carmarthenshire.

The reported total uses traditional county names, some of which differ from modern council boundaries. It should be treated as a geographical illustration of the model's potential cold spell, rather than a confirmed county-by-county warning.

Met Office Issues November Weather Outlook

The Met Office's latest long-range outlook, updated on 29 October, expects high pressure to dominate early November, bringing mostly dry conditions, variable cloud and patches of fog. Forecasters say fog could linger throughout the day in places, keeping temperatures low even when surrounding areas are milder. Clear skies and light winds could also allow overnight frost.

For most locations, however, the agency expects temperatures close to the seasonal average during the first half of November. From 13 November onwards, it sees an increasing chance of unsettled conditions, with rain and potentially strong winds, particularly across northern and western Britain.

The Met Office expects temperatures overall to be near or slightly above average later in the month. Forecast confidence decreases further ahead, so the precise extent of any freeze remains uncertain.