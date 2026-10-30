A former prison psychologist who had a sexual relationship with a convicted murderer and helped him smuggle mobile phones into prison concealed in baked bean tins has been jailed for 28 months.

Dr Amber-Renee Gayle, 32, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, after admitting conspiracy to convey prohibited items into prison, misconduct in public office and computer misuse. The court heard that she allowed Rickcarlo Williams, 24, to record their sexual encounters in a room at HMP Swinfen Hall in Staffordshire normally used for therapy sessions.

Between May and October 2024, the pair exchanged more than 12,000 messages using secret phones and coordinated the movement of 35 mobile phones, nine SIM cards, four internet dongles and three chargers into the prison. Prosecutors said the items were concealed inside adapted containers, including a Heinz baked bean tin, a Monster energy drink can and a hollowed-out dictionary.

Phones Sold to Prisoners for Up to £2,000

Prosecutor Daniel White told the court that the pair sold prohibited devices and accessories to inmates. An iPhone could cost up to £2,000 ($2,600), while SIM cards were sold for £50 ($67) and USB sticks for £500 ($670).

The prosecution estimated that the operation generated £9,550 ($12,800), although Gayle's defence disputed the figure and argued that the total was closer to half that amount.

A UK prison psychologist has been sentenced to 28 months behind bars after her secret relationship with a convicted killer was exposed, along with her role in bringing banned items into the prison.



Thirty-two-year-old Dr Amber-Renee Gayle, reportedly exchanged thousands of… pic.twitter.com/w6bdaEh4JG — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 29, 2026

According to the court evidence, Gayle also used a secret SIM card to communicate with Williams' associates and kept track of which handsets had been sold and which remained in his possession. She accessed the National Offender Management Information System to obtain information about inmates.

Judge Condemns Breach of Trust

Sentencing Gayle, Judge Sarah Buckingham described her conduct as a 'gross breach of trust' and said corruption created an unsafe environment for prison staff.

Gayle joined Swinfen Hall as a psychology practitioner in June 2021 and was responsible for about 50 young people with complex trauma needs, many of whom had experienced violence or sexual abuse, the court heard.

Concerns about her relationships with inmates were raised in early 2024, and she received counter-corruption training. Her sexual relationship with Williams began in May that year.

In a victim impact statement, consultant psychologist Rachel Roberts said Gayle's actions had caused confusion and anger among colleagues and damaged prisoners' ability to trust the service.

Gayle's barrister, Stephen Akinsanya MBE, said a health crisis and the discovery that her long-term boyfriend had been unfaithful contributed to her loss of professional boundaries. Judge Buckingham rejected the suggestion that Gayle had been under Williams' control, saying she was his equal partner in the operation.

Williams Given Additional 14 Months

Gayle received 14 months for conspiracy to convey prohibited items into prison, eight months for misconduct in public office and a further six months for computer misuse, bringing her total sentence to 28 months. The precise relationship between the individual terms should be confirmed against the original sentencing report before publication.

Williams admitted conspiring to smuggle prohibited items into prison and possessing a mobile phone in his cell. He was ordered to serve an additional 14 months from when he becomes eligible for parole.

Two teenagers have been convicted of murdering Hussain Al-Saabri who was fatally stabbed in Harrow, in a row on Snapchat.



Rickarlo Williams, 19 & Jahni Menzie-Samuels, 19 will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 27 May. pic.twitter.com/Fh13du7mlq — David Atherton (@daveatherton) April 29, 2022

He is serving a life sentence for the 2020 murder of 23-year-old Hussein Al-Saabri in Harrow, north-west London. Williams and co-defendant Jahni Menzie-Samuels were convicted in 2022.