A 27-year-old Russian rapper who was against Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine reportedly took his own life to avoid being drafted into the war.

Ivan Vitalievich Petunin committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of a building in the city of Krasnodar on Friday, according to local media reports.

Petunin, who performed under the stage name "Walkie," left a video message for his fans on his Telegram channel. In the video, he said that he does not want to kill for any ideals.

"If you are watching this video, then I am no longer alive. I can't carry the sin of murder in my soul and I don't want to do it. I am not willing to kill for any ideal," he says. "I choose to remain in history forever as a man who did not support what was happening. I am not ready to take up arms and kill my own kind," added Petunin.

"It seems to me that partial mobilisation will become full in a few days," he said, referring to Putin's mobilisation calls.

Walkie had previously served in the Russian army. He tried to get a deferment citing mental illness this time, but his request was denied by the Russian authorities. However, it remains unclear if he had already been drafted or not.

He had nearly 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and his song "Нейротоксин," which means "Neurotoxin," had been streamed almost 2 million times, per The New York Post.

The incident came in the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a "partial mobilisation" of citizens to annex swathes of Ukrainian territory.

According to Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, around 300,000 reservists (former conscripts) will be called up to fight in the war. It is the first time since World War II that reservists have been called up.

Tens of thousands of military-age men have been trying to flee the country, and a thousand others have taken to the streets to hold demonstrations against the order.

The authorities are forcing thousands of Russians into the army to fight Putin's war in Ukraine. Anyone who tries to surrender, leaves, or refuses to fight can be imprisoned for up to 10 years.