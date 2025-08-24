Diego Borella, a 47-year-old assistant director on Emily in Paris, tragically collapsed and died while filming Season 5 in Venice on Thursday.

The shocking incident happened at the Hotel Danieli during preparations for a key scene. Medics rushed to the set but were unable to revive him.

His sudden death, reportedly from a heart attack, has left colleagues, fans and the wider industry reeling as questions remain about how such a tragedy unfolded during production.

Who Was Diego Borella?

Diego Borella was a Venetian native and a third assistant director on Emily in Paris Season 5. Beyond his work in film and television, he was deeply involved in visual arts, literature and children's storytelling.

Colleagues described him as a creative mind who combined on-set expertise with a strong artistic background.

Borella studied and worked in major cultural centres including Rome, London and New York, experiences that shaped his approach to filmmaking.

He was also a writer of poetry and fairy tales, establishing himself as a multi-disciplinary artist admired for his sensitivity and creativity.

What Happened on the Emily in Paris Set?

The incident occurred in Venice on 21 August while the cast and crew were preparing to shoot a final scene at the Hotel Danieli.

According to ABC News, Borella collapsed at around 7 p.m. local time. Despite efforts by on-set medics, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

An ambulance reportedly arrived at 6:42 p.m., and medical teams attempted resuscitation for nearly 50 minutes. He was declared dead at approximately 7:30 p.m., just as cameras were set to roll for the next take.

Cause of Death: What We Know So Far

A local doctor confirmed that Borella's death was the result of a likely sudden heart attack, as reported by People. No underlying health conditions have been disclosed, and authorities have ruled out foul play.

The suddenness of the loss shocked both the Emily in Paris team and the wider industry. While official reports attribute his death to natural causes, the tragedy has sparked discussion about the pressures of production work and the challenges faced by crew during intensive filming schedules.

And just...'suddenly'😪💔

*Diego Borella-47-Italy

*Netflix hit 'Emily in Paris' Assistant Director

*August 21, 2025

*"....while filming the 5th series of the show..."

*Tragically, Diego died suddenly after collapsing on set of the romantic comedy, moments before they were due to… pic.twitter.com/ZXrh8KVt67 — cheri maday (@resilient333) August 23, 2025

Impact on Emily in Paris Production

Production of Season 5 was immediately halted after Borella's collapse. Filming in Venice was suspended for two days while cast and crew came to terms with the loss.

Work resumed on yesterday under sombre circumstances, with the team determined to complete the season in his memory.

Despite the disruption, Netflix has confirmed that Emily in Paris Season 5 will still premiere on 18 December 2025. T

he upcoming season features major storylines set in Venice and Rome, expanding Emily's journey beyond Paris as she navigates professional and personal challenges in Italy.

Tributes and Industry Reaction

Tributes have poured in from those who knew Borella personally and professionally. He was remembered as a talented assistant director and compassionate colleague whose ability to balance precision with artistic sensitivity earned him widespread respect.

Industry observers noted the rare and tragic nature of a crew member dying suddenly during production.

Fans of Emily in Paris also expressed condolences on social media, with many calling for the show to honour Borella in the credits.

What Comes Next for Emily in Paris Season 5

Season 5 of Emily in Paris is set to continue as scheduled despite the devastating loss. Filming resumed in Venice and Rome, with lead actress Lily Collins and the cast returning to work just days after the tragedy.

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether Diego Borella will be formally recognised in the end credits, but many in the industry expect a tribute acknowledging his contributions to the show.