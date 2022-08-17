Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs told the court that the video in the "blackmail" email sent to his former ladylove was a "joke." The athlete is presently facing allegations of controlling behaviour and assault toward ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

The Welsh football coach was asked on Tuesday at Manchester Crown Court about an email he had allegedly sent to Greville that contained the word "blackmail" in the subject line. The email reportedly included a video attachment and the subject header of "blackmail" with the message, "I will send this to the group if you don't."

The court was told that the clip attached to the email was a video of Greville dancing at a Christmas party. Ryan Giggs told the court that the email was just a "joke" between him and his former flame.

The 18-year-old footballer added, "Kate was dancing, which was something out of nature, just acting silly at a Christmas party. It was a work event when she lived in Abu Dhabi."

Giggs insisted that it was a "joke" when asked if he intended anything "insidious or meant to be unpleasant or threatening" by the email. He went on to explain that he had previously sent photos to Greville, who had sent images of herself to him.

As if that is not enough, Ryan Giggs divulged that he and Greville also shared intimate videos with each other. He, however, made it clear that he "never" shared any private photos or clips of his ex-girlfriend with "anyone ever."

Giggs also said he did not believe Greville would have had any reason to believe he would do so. He has also denied assaulting his former ladylove, causing her actual bodily harm and a separate charge of assault by beating her 26-year-old sister.

Moreover, the ex-winger refuted allegations that he used controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. He has told a court that his "love cheat" tag is justified, and he was unfaithful in all his past relationships, but he insisted he has never physically assaulted a woman.

The trial at Manchester Crown Court was adjourned until Wednesday when Ryan Giggs is expected to continue providing evidence.