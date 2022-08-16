Ezra Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, reveals they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" amid multiple legal scandals.

"The Flash" star, as per Variety, apologised for their behaviour in recent years that has led to arrests stemming from assault and abuse allegations. Miller, in a statement, said, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment."

The actor added, "I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

For starters, Ezra Miller has been embroiled in legal trouble all over America since earlier this year. The "Fantastic Beasts" star was even arrested in March in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and later pleaded no contest.

They were also accused of throwing a chair at a woman and being the subject of a total of 10 911 emergency calls in less than a month in the same state. As if that is not enough, Miller was later accused of grooming a teenager with "cult-like" behaviour.

The parents of the teenager filed a lawsuit in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court that claimed Ezra Miller "uses violence, intimidation, [the] threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata." However, Tokata denied the statements made by their family and pals on social media.

Ezra Miller was also accused of housing three kids and their mother at a weapon-filled farm in Vermont. Unidentified insiders told Rolling Stone that they feared for the safety of the children.

However, the mother of the three kids asserted that they were fine, adding that Miller helped her escape from a purportedly "violent and abusive ex" and gave her "a safe environment for [her] three very young children."

Ezra Miller was indicted with a burglary earlier this month after sealing alcohol from a home in Vermont.