David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are not pleased after Nicola Peltz Beckham, Brooklyn's wife, addressed the rift between her and her mom-in-law publicly for the first time, a new report claimed.

Nicola and Brooklyn had a joint interview with Variety last week, wherein the American actress gave a rather awkward explanation for how the feud rumours began. She claimed it was due to her not sporting a VB dress for her April wedding and, instead, opted for a Valentino gown.

"The Last Airbender" actress said, "I was going to, and I really wanted to. Then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realised her atelier couldn't do it, so I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started."

An unnamed source told Heat Magazine that the fact Nicola Beckham has addressed the so-called rift had angered the Beckhams. David and Victoria allegedly think the interview has only added fuel to the fire, as fans were left sceptical that the English singer's design house could fail to find time to make Nicola's wedding dress.

The insider claimed, "The interview left David and Victoria open-mouthed. They're seeing it as an attention-seeking stunt, and they now need to figure out where to go from here. In Brand Beckham, the philosophy is that you stay silent rather than acknowledge, [and] then the story disappears. That's how Brooklyn was raised, so they imagine Nicola quashed any attempt from him to play it down and that it was her publicist who was sitting in on the interview. But the last thing they want is to inflame an already toxic situation."

To recall, Victoria Beckham donned a dress for Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding that took her atelier five days to complete. The "Posh Spice" even called it "the first Victoria Beckham couture dress" and divulged that the fabric was flown from Italy.

A tattler stated, "Vic just couldn't help herself getting involved with the wedding planning, and she was constantly overriding Nicola and Brooklyn's decisions. The plan had always been that Vic was doing the dress with Nicola, but she may have overstepped the line by making changes and telling Nicola to 'trust her fashion expertise.' Things really soured when Nicola got her parents involved, and it was made very clear who was organising and paying for the wedding. It was like the shutters came down on the Beckhams."

It went on to say that Nicola Peltz Beckham announced she did not have time to travel to Victoria's atelier based in London, and it was not possible for the English songstress' staff to travel to New York. The tipster told Heat that Victoria Beckham was "humiliated."

The same informant added, "Until that point, she'd done so much for Brooklyn and Nicola, setting things up for them, giving them contacts, introducing them to important people and often dressing Nicola in her brand. So, it was a total slap in the face for her. And, for a while, Brooklyn was caught in the middle. Victoria wanted to clear the air with him, but he was suddenly very defensive and there was a lot of talk about how he would be doing his own thing in the future, with references to 'controlling his own career.'"

Though David and Victoria congratulated Nicola and Brooklyn on Instagram following their wedding ceremony, the couple referred to the newlyweds as "Mr and Mrs Beckham," which some fans interpreted as a snub to the couple. Insiders suggested that the Beckhams have repeatedly tried to keep Nicola and Brooklyn onside but to no avail.

The source stated, "They've tried on several occasions to invite them to things – they invited them to celebrate their wedding anniversary this summer and to join them on their Mediterranean yacht trip, to dinners... Brooklyn just always responds that they are busy."

Victoria Beckham has yet to address the reports about her rumoured rift with Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola. So, avid followers of the Beckhams should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.