As the iGaming industry continues to expand, so does the responsibility to ensure a safer gambling environment for players. With regulatory frameworks tightening worldwide and growing public scrutiny on gambling-related harm, companies are under increasing pressure to implement meaningful, responsible gambling initiatives.

To explore how the industry is evolving to meet these challenges, we spoke with Andreas Ditsche, CEO of iGaming, and a leading advocate for safer gambling. In this exclusive interview, Ditsche discusses the company's commitment to responsible gambling, the role of technology in player protection, and the balance between commercial success and ethical responsibility. He also shares insights on industry-wide collaboration, AI's impact, and the future of safer gambling practices.

How has your company's approach to safer gambling evolved, and what key factors have driven these changes?

Andreas Ditsche: At iGaming.com, advocating for safer gambling is deeply embedded in our corporate philosophy. As regulations have tightened globally, we've proactively expanded our commitment beyond compliance. We offer comprehensive tools and sound advice, helping users make informed decisions about their gambling habits. This approach has been driven by regulatory changes and our ethical commitment to promoting responsible gaming at every opportunity.

Can you discuss a specific initiative your company has implemented to promote safer gambling and how it has impacted player behaviour and overall industry perception?

AD: We launched iGamingCare, a beacon for our safer gambling efforts, prominently featured across our platforms, such as Online-Casinos.com. As affiliates, direct measurement of impact on player behaviour eludes us; nevertheless, the traction on our iGamingCare portals and the frequent use of our self-assessment tools suggest positive engagement. Indirectly, this initiative helps dispel the gambling sector's occasionally murky image, enhancing the industry's reputation through our proactive stance.

How do you collaborate with regulators and other stakeholders to ensure your safer gambling strategies align with broader industry goals and regulatory requirements?

AD: Our approach involves proactive dialogue with regulators, exemplified by recent constructive meetings with senior figures from the GGL, Germany's regulatory body. Our interactions extend to game providers, operators, legal experts, and fellow affiliates, ensuring that safer gambling remains at the forefront of industry discourse. In regulated environments, adherence to these standards isn't just about compliance; it's about securing a competitive edge.

How do you balance the commercial interests of your company with the need to prioritise player safety and responsible gaming practices, particularly in competitive markets?

AD: In regulated markets, the alignment of commercial success with responsible gaming is seamless. Our integrity as affiliates hinges on our reputation and the trust we engender, making responsible gambling a cornerstone of our value proposition. While some players may decide against gambling following our self-assessment, others are drawn to our genuine commitment, reflecting our ethos on iGamingCare.

What role does technology play in your safer gambling initiatives, and how do you leverage innovations like AI to enhance player protection?

AD: We are enhancing an AI-powered chatbot designed to guide players seeking advice. However, we consciously avoid overstepping; recognising the limits of technology, we focus the AI's capabilities on encouraging users to seek professional help, connecting them with vetted experts rather than attempting to resolve complex psychological issues independently.

How do you ensure that your safer gambling policies are effectively communicated to players, and what strategies have you found most successful in promoting awareness and engagement?

AD: Our iGamingCare initiative consolidates our safer gambling messages. This branding extends beyond digital platforms to conferences, podcasts, and various media outlets, ensuring our commitment is seen and heard widely.

What steps have you taken to address the issue of problem gambling among vulnerable populations, such as young adults or those with existing mental health conditions?

AD: Our strategy includes reaching out to young adults where they are most active—online and on social media. We advocate for a proactive approach, encouraging potential players to engage with our self-assessment tools before they even consider gambling and fostering awareness and preemptive self-evaluation.

How do you see the future of safer gambling evolving, particularly with advancements in technology and changing regulatory landscapes, and how is your company preparing for these shifts?

AD: As the landscape evolves, being a vanguard of safer gambling is transforming from a choice to a necessity. Leveraging AI, we aim to stay abreast of regulatory changes and enhance our advisory capabilities. Expanding our knowledge and skills is pivotal as we adapt to these shifts.

What advice would you give to other iGaming companies prioritising safer gambling? How can the industry collectively work towards creating a more sustainable and responsible gaming environment?

AD: Prioritising safer gambling must start at the top and be a clear mandate throughout the organisation. Communicating that responsible practices should not be sacrificed for short-term gains is crucial. Emphasising this as a sustainable strategy will benefit individual companies and significantly enhance the industry's overall reputation.