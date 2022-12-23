FIFA has opened an internal investigation after the furore caused by Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe a.k.a. Salt Bae's antics on the pitch following the World Cup final. FIFA president Gianni Infantino is an admirer of the celebrity chef, and it is unclear if that gained him pitch access following Argentina's win over France.

Salt Bae was sat in the VIP section at the Lusail Stadium for the World Cup final between Argentina and France. It was not his first appearance in Qatar, after posting a picture with Infantino earlier in the week alongside Brazil greats Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos.

After the trophy ceremony, the Turkish chef, who owns a chain of steak houses, was seen on the pitch trying to barge in on the celebrations with the Argentina players. A number of videos emerged showing Gökçe trying to get his hands on the World Cup trophy, before kissing it and doing his famous salt dropping action.

Salt Bae was slammed on social media for his desperate actions to gain fame on the backs of the Argentine World Cup winners. Questions were raised about how he was allowed on the pitch, and to handle the gold trophy.

He was even seen running behind Lionel Messi and trying to force the World Cup Golden Ball winner to pose for a photograph. He eventually succeeded, but it was clear that the Paris Saint-Germain star was not impressed with the celebrity's insistence on posing for a picture.

Amid all the backlash over his presence on the pitch, FIFA has decided to hold an internal investigation to ascertain how Gökçe gained access onto the pitch. It remains unclear if it was due to his close friendship with president Infantino.

"Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken," a FIFA spokesperson told Sky Sports News.

Infantino has since unfollowed the owner of Nusr-et steak houses on Instagram, but their close friendship is clear for all to see on the latter's social media page. Gökçe posted a video showing him being shown around by the FIFA president prior to the final and introducing him to various dignitaries in attendance.