It looks like Samsung will kick off 2023 with a bang. The Korean tech giant is reportedly prepping to unveil a myriad of feature-laden smartphones next year.

Samsung might take the wraps off the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series trio early next year. Aside from this, the company is reportedly working on the Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A24, and Galaxy A14.

The Galaxy A34 5G mid-range smartphone might break cover in January 2023. To recap, 3D CAD renders of the upcoming A-series smartphone were spotted online last month.

Now, the press renders of the Galaxy A34 have popped up on the internet courtesy of TheTechOutlook. These leaked press renders give us a look into the upcoming handset's design.

Also, these images reveal the colour options of the Galaxy A34 ahead of an official unveiling. Notably, the handset will be available for purchase in silver, violet, lime, and graphite colourways.

Moreover, the Galaxy A34 has a waterdrop notch on the display to accommodate the selfie camera. The rear panel houses a triple camera setup along with an LED flash.

Each camera has a protruding ring. Regrettably, details about the handset's fingerprint sensor are still scarce. The device could come with an under-display or a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The report has also divulged a myriad of key specifications of the Galaxy A34. According to the publication, the Samsung phone will sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

Aside from this, the screen will support a 90Hz refresh rate. To recap, the Galaxy A33 packs an Exynos 1280 chipset with 5G connectivity.

However, the South Korean version of the Galaxy A33 will come with a Dimensity 1080 chipset. Now, the Galaxy A34 might be powered by the same chip.

Furthermore, the processor will be paired with 6GB of RAM, as well as 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it has a 48MP main camera on the back. Upfront, the phone houses a 13MP selfie camera.

A 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support might be powering up the entire system. Also, it might come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner like its predecessor.

The Exynos 1380 chipset-powered Galaxy A54 5G could launch alongside the Galaxy A34. The Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A24 could break cover early next year.