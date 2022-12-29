Samsung is primarily known for its wide range of flagship-grade smartphones. The Korean tech giant also makes laptops and home appliances along with a myriad of other products.

However, the company deviated its focus on improving its laptop portfolio only about a couple of years ago. So, it is safe to assume that Samsung could be planning to unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop series in 2023.

Unsurprisingly, the new laptops will boast improved specifications and more robust hardware than the current-gen Samsung laptops. Moreover, these newfangled laptops will run better software.

Now, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book laptop lineup's expected launch timeline has been revealed. According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is planning to launch its next-generation laptops during the Galaxy S23 series launch event.

To those unaware, Samsung is reportedly prepping to unveil the Galaxy S23 series smartphones during its next Unpacked event. The company might host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in the first week of February 2023.

The word on the street is that the next Galaxy Unpacked event is slated to take place on February 1, 2023. The Korean company is expected to announce multiple products including smartphones and laptops at the event.

As a result, next year's Unpacked event could be longer than the Unpacked 2022 event. While the new laptops are expected to get improved specifications, the exact specifications list is still under wraps.

To recap, Samsung launched the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 convertible notebook earlier this year. The device comes with a 12th Gen Intel processor.

The company recently announced a Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 ARM version with a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset. This powerful laptop is currently up for grabs in South Korea and it will go on sale in January 2023.

The upcoming Galaxy Book models, on the other hand, might pack Intel's 13th Gen processors. Also, these models could sport Super AMOLED panels with high resolution and refresh rate.

Moreover, some models are likely to get a built-in S Pen stylus. Other models might come with a dedicated GPU. The upcoming Galaxy Book lineup will deliver a superior experience when paired with other Galaxy devices.