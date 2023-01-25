Samsung fans have been waiting with bated breath to get their hands on one of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones for quite some time now. The wait will be finally over as the Korean tech giant is slated to unveil the Galaxy S23 series trio at the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1.

Still, the rumour mill hasn't stopped churning out speculations surrounding the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Likewise, noted leakers and tipsters are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to reveal all key details about the upcoming flagship smartphones ahead of launch.

One of the leaks claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly house an upgraded camera system compared to the outgoing Galaxy S22 Ultra. Likewise, a recently surfaced promotional video suggests the upcoming top-end phone will boast a powerful night-vision camera.

Aside from this, the entire Galaxy S23 family is expected to deliver a peak brightness of 1750 nits. Regrettably, this isn't a significant upgrade over the existing Galaxy S22 lineup. According to a tweet by tipster Roland Quandt, the Galaxy S23 series will sport an OLED panel that offers a peak brightness of 1750 nits.

Max brightness rating for S23 series is 1750 nits for all three models it seems. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 23, 2023

The tipster suggests all three models will get this upgrade. Some reports indicate the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer the same peak brightness as the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra, respectively. Also, the entire Galaxy S23 series could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.

In fact, the Korean smartphone giant will reportedly start using only Snapdragon processors to power up its future smartphones. Tipster Yogesh Brar suggests Samsung will continue using "Snapdragon for Galaxy" chipset until its "new Exynos chips are ready."

Head that this 'Snapdragon for Galaxy' for Galaxy S23 series is not a one off thing. Samsung will likely stretch this till the time their new Exynos chips are ready.



Post that Qualcomm might do this with a different OEM. Their market first program for new SoCs will run parallel — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 24, 2023

The Exynos chipsets are developed by Samsung's System LSI division. According to a report by SamMobile, Snapdragon chipsets have outperformed Samsung's Exynos processors in recent years in the cellular performance department. Also, Exynos chipsets consume more battery and reduce battery life.

The company's smartphone division, Samsung MX, has reportedly formed a team of engineers to make processors that will power up top-end Galaxy smartphones. However, the new unit's first chip isn't likely to see the light of day until 2025.

According to past leaks, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will house a huge 200MP HP2 sensor on the back. For comparison, the existing Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 108MP rear-mounted HM3 sensor. The Ultra model is also expected to record 4K portrait videos in 30 FPS as well. On the downside, it could carry a steep price tag of $1,400.