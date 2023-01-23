Samsung fans are waiting with bated breath for the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The Korean tech giant will be unveiling its flagship smartphones under the Galaxy S23 series during the event.

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been subject to a lot of leaks lately. As a result, we already know what to expect from the Galaxy S23 series trio.

However, not everyone is likely to get their hands on a Galaxy S23-series smartphone. Samsung's equally anticipated A-series smartphones are expected to garner a lot of popularity this year as well.

In fact, a report by SamMobile claims the upcoming Galaxy A24 might turn out to be a massive success. Samsung has been trying to keep key details about this A series smartphone under wraps to no avail.

Samsung Galaxy A24 360 Degree Renders.



6.4″ Super AMOLED display

1080 x 2340 pixels.

48+8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth 16MP selfie

4000 mAh battery

Helio G99

Black, Dark Red, Light Green, and Silver.



(Via:https://t.co/FZZGi5Qd5a)#Samsung #GalaxyA24 @TheTechOutlook pic.twitter.com/naR345b33I — Piyush Bhasarkar (@TechKard) January 22, 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A24 has made an appearance online in the form of leaked 360-degree renders (via TheTechOutlook). The leaked renders show the upcoming handset from the back, front, as well as sides.

Interestingly, the Galaxy A24 bears a striking resemblance to the upcoming Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23+ from the back. Just like the much-awaited flagship handsets, the Galaxy A24 features individual rear camera rings.

Despite having a flagship-quality back, the front panel reveals that the Galaxy A24 is actually a mid-range phone. The handset's display features a waterdrop notch. Moreover, the device has a thick chin, which Samsung should've addressed already, but hasn't.

Moreover, the Galaxy A24 doesn't boast an impressive array of features and top-notch specs like the Galaxy S23 series phones. First, the Galaxy A24 packs a sufficiently good MediaTek Helio G99 chip under the hood. The phone offers a slew of other run-off-the-mill specs.

For instance, it sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and ships with at least 4GB of RAM. Also, the phone runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. For optics, the Galaxy A24 has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera.

The Galaxy A24 has a 5MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera on the back. Upfront, the phone has a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calling. The phone will pack either a 4,000mAh or 5,000mAh battery to draw its juices.

This cell will reportedly support 25W charging. Regrettably, details about the Galaxy A24 launch date are still scarce. However, it is probably on the verge of going official.