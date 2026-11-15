Samsung's unannounced Galaxy S27 Pro is emerging as a possible fourth phone in its 2027 flagship range, with reports pointing to a 200MP main camera, Privacy Display technology and a battery with a typical capacity above 5,200mAh. The South Korean manufacturer has not confirmed the device, its specifications or a release date.

The clearest sign of the proposed model came from GSMA database documents reported in June, which associated the Galaxy S27 Pro name with model number SM-S957B/DS. The listing does not establish that Samsung will sell the phone. Reports place the Pro alongside the Galaxy S27, S27+ and S27 Ultra.

Privacy Display and 200MP Camera Among Reported Upgrades

The Galaxy S27 Pro is rumoured to have a display of roughly 6.5 inches, potentially giving buyers a smaller alternative to the Ultra without sacrificing every premium feature. South Korean reporting has linked the Pro and Ultra to an M16 OLED panel, with possible improvements in brightness and energy efficiency.

One reported addition is Privacy Display, which Samsung introduced on the Galaxy S26 Ultra in 2026. When enabled, the technology restricts how much of the screen can be seen from an angle, helping to conceal information in public. Samsung cautions that the existing feature does not prevent all side-angle visibility under every condition. How a possible S27 Pro version might differ remains unknown.

Recent camera reports suggest the Pro could share a 200MP main sensor and 50MP ultrawide camera with the Ultra, alongside a 16MP front-facing camera. The telephoto lens is less certain. One November leak pointed to a 10MP sensor with 3x optical zoom, after earlier reports mentioned 12MP or 50MP alternatives.

The Ultra is separately rumoured to receive a 50MP camera with 5x optical zoom. If the reports prove accurate, the phones' zoom capabilities could differ considerably, even if they use similarly high-resolution main cameras.

Battery Records Offer More Specific Clues

Battery certification reporting offers more specific figures than the camera leaks. A battery associated with the Galaxy S27 Pro appeared in TÜV records with a rated capacity of 5,087mAh and a typical capacity of 5,240mAh.

These are component specifications, not confirmation of the finished phone's advertised battery size or endurance. Battery size alone would not establish endurance; screen efficiency, processor demands and software would also affect daily use.

Chinese certification reporting has also linked a Galaxy S27 Pro model to charging at up to 60W. Other reports mention 25W wireless charging, but Samsung has not announced the handset's charging capabilities. Rumours about silicon-carbon battery chemistry and built-in magnetic wireless charging likewise remain unverified.

The Pro has been linked to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while some reports associate the Ultra with the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Qualcomm announced both processors in September, but it has not confirmed that either will appear in these Samsung models.

Leaks also mention 12GB or 16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Final software details, pricing and availability are still unknown. Until Samsung announces the range, the Pro's position between the Plus and Ultra remains a reported plan rather than a confirmed purchase option.