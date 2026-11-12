Former Apple chief executive Tim Cook has emerged as a potential replacement for Jensen Huang as NVIDIA grapples with a leadership crisis following a series of explosive allegations involving its billionaire boss and a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Cook, who succeeded Steve Jobs and transformed Apple into a $4 trillion (£3 trillion) technology powerhouse, is being considered as an outside candidate who could steer the artificial intelligence chipmaker through mounting scrutiny and uncertainty over Huang's future.

The suggestion comes as NVIDIA's board investigates reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The company has also faced questions over its leadership structure and apparent lack of a publicly identified successor.

Jensen Huang Faces NVIDIA Board Investigation

NVIDIA announced on 8 November that its board had launched an independent investigation following reports concerning Huang's relationship with a Chinese executive allegedly suspected of having links to Beijing's intelligence network.

Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a communication to employees, while the company pledged to examine the circumstances surrounding the allegations. Reports have also linked the controversy to claims involving the movement of restricted NVIDIA chips into China.

The board said it had no reason to believe national security or NVIDIA's confidential information had been compromised, but confirmed that its inquiry would examine all available information. Huang has committed to cooperating with the investigation.

The controversy intensified after reports emerged on 11 November alleging that Huang had another relationship with an NVIDIA executive who reportedly works under him. The company's directors are now facing growing pressure to determine whether he can continue leading the business.

Why Tim Cook Could Replace Jensen Huang at NVIDIA

Cook's experience succeeding one of technology's most influential founders makes him an attractive potential candidate, according to the leadership analysis putting his name forward.

After taking over from Jobs at Apple, Cook oversaw a dramatic expansion in the company's value, from approximately $350 billion (£264 billion) to $4 trillion. He also managed its complex Asian supply chain and oversaw its transition towards developing its own silicon.

Those capabilities could prove valuable at NVIDIA, whose business depends heavily on sophisticated chip manufacturing and global supply chains.

Cook's potential appointment would also offer a striking parallel with his own career. Having demonstrated that Apple could thrive after Jobs' departure, he could bring similar leadership experience to another company built around a highly influential founder.

However, his name has only been floated as a possible long-term outside candidate. NVIDIA has not announced an appointment or confirmed that Cook is being approached for the position.

Colette Kress, Ian Buck Among Potential Successors

NVIDIA also has potential candidates within its existing leadership team.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress is regarded as an experienced executive with extensive knowledge of the company's operations and relationships across Wall Street and Silicon Valley. However, her background is primarily in finance rather than technology.

Another potential candidate is Ian Buck, NVIDIA's vice president of Hyperscale. He has strong relationships with major customers and technical expertise, making him another possible choice to lead the company.

A temporary leadership arrangement involving Kress and Buck has also been suggested as an option while the board considers its longer-term succession strategy.