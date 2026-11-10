US President Donald Trump called CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins a 'loser' during a White House briefing on Monday, 9 November, after she asked whether he would continue supporting Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth if he faced impeachment.

Trump said he would stand by Hegseth, but did not directly address the allegations against the defence secretary.

The exchange came hours after Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky reintroduced a resolution seeking Hegseth's impeachment. Massie alleged that Hegseth had violated US law and constitutional limits through military operations, including in Iran. The allegations have not been established as findings of wrongdoing.

Donald Trump Defends Pete Hegseth as Impeachment Effort Advances

Asked whether he would stand by Hegseth if the defence secretary were impeached, Trump replied: 'I'll stand by him.'

The president praised Hegseth's leadership, saying: 'He won two wars. He was in charge. We all won.' Trump did not identify the two wars or explain the basis for his claim.

When Collins raised Massie's allegations of illegal conduct, Trump turned to the congressman and the journalist. 'Massie's a loser, just like you're a loser at CNN,' he said. 'Just like your ratings are a loser. Massie is a loser, stone-cold loser.'

Trump then said Massie had 'a lot of hatred in his heart'. Earlier in the briefing, he had called the congressman a 'stone cold loser' and said the lawmaker should not be taking up Congress's time.

Trump reiterated his support for Hegseth but did not respond directly to the specific allegations in the impeachment resolution during his exchange with Collins.

Massie's eight articles include allegations about the administration's military operations in Iran, Yemen and Venezuela, as well as the protection of civilians during armed conflict. Introducing the resolution does not establish that Hegseth broke the law; the allegations would need to be considered through the congressional process.

Hegseth has rejected the impeachment initiative. On Monday, he said he was not worried about its prospects and indicated he was prepared to defend the administration's military decisions.

The Pentagon has maintained that it followed the law and accused critics of pursuing political attacks against the defence secretary. The article does not include details of the Pentagon's response to each allegation in Massie's resolution.

Massie introduced impeachment articles in September, but they did not reach a vote before the midterm elections. His renewed resolution could come before the House later this week, although lawmakers may try to block it through a procedural vote. A vote on whether to consider the resolution would not, by itself, decide whether the allegations were proven.

Donald Trump Draws Criticism Over Kaitlan Collins Remarks

Trump's remarks about Collins drew a public response from CNN colleague Jake Tapper, who defended her after the briefing.

Writing on X, Tapper pointed to Republican defeats in the recent midterm elections. He argued that voters had rejected Trump's political conduct, preferred candidates and policies, rather than Collins or her journalism.

Collins later said White House reporters had been given only minutes to assemble for the surprise briefing, leaving several seats empty. The article does not provide further details about how the briefing was arranged or why reporters had so little notice.

The exchange followed Collins's question about whether Trump's backing of Hegseth would continue if the impeachment effort advanced. Trump's answer included his pledge of support and criticism of Massie, but did not set out his response to the individual allegations.

The next steps depend on the House's handling of Massie's resolution. Even if the House approves impeachment, Hegseth would remain in office unless the Senate subsequently votes to convict and remove him.