System of a Down singer Serj Tankian has suggested drummer John Dolmayan may have grown tired of Donald Trump, despite Dolmayan's public support for the president and confirmation that he voted for him in 2024. Tankian made the comments in a Rolling Stone Italia interview published on 6 July 2026, which drew renewed attention in early August.

The remarks point to a possible shift in a longstanding disagreement between the musicians, who are also brothers-in-law. Tankian has repeatedly criticised Trump, while Dolmayan has defended the president and said he voted for him in the 2024 US election.

Tankian Says Dolmayan May Have Grown Tired of Trump

The discussion began when interviewer Claudio Todesco referred to Tankian's 2024 memoir, Down with the System. In the book, Tankian described Dolmayan as someone who 'is or was' a Trump supporter, leaving open the question of whether his political allegiance had changed.

Tankian said the past tense was appropriate, but emphasised that he did not want to speak on Dolmayan's behalf. He believed the drummer might have become tired of Trump, as other people had, although he could not say with certainty whether Dolmayan still supported him.

That distinction is significant. Tankian's assessment offers an indication of what he believes about his bandmate, not direct confirmation of a reversal. The interview did not include a statement from Dolmayan explaining his current position.

Tankian also said Dolmayan had voted for former President Barack Obama before supporting Trump. The claim was presented as Tankian's recollection; no election year was specified, and the account was not independently confirmed in the interview.

Dolmayan's previous public statements leave little doubt about his earlier support for Trump. In 2020, he described Trump as 'the greatest friend to minorities' and criticised Democrats as 'the true bigots.' Those were Dolmayan's political opinions, rather than established assessments of either side.

His support remained public in March 2025. During an interview with Australian YouTuber Lilian Tahmasian, Dolmayan confirmed voting for Trump in 2024 and said: 'I'm glad he won, because it brings a little sanity back.'

How John Dolmayan and Serj Tankian Maintain Family Ties

Despite their opposing political views, Tankian has consistently maintained that his relationship with Dolmayan extends beyond arguments about US politics.

In a March 2021 interview with Consequence, he said: 'I love and respect John very much, but I don't love and respect his American political views.' He also stressed that they agreed on numerous personal and Armenian issues.

Speaking to Rolling Stone Italia in July, Tankian again acknowledged that political differences could complicate family life. Their children are cousins, he explained, and the musicians regularly see each other at family gatherings.

He emphasised their shared Armenian identity, culture, music and more than three decades of collaboration. He also mentioned knowing Armenian Americans in Los Angeles who regretted voting for Trump, without establishing that Dolmayan felt the same way.

The band, meanwhile, are scheduled to play four concerts in Australia and New Zealand with Faith No More between 22 January and 7 February 2027.

Tankian's comments leave open the possibility of changing political loyalties, but Dolmayan has not directly confirmed that his own support for Trump has ended.