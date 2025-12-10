A Netflix drama series is forcing viewers to binge all eight episodes in one sitting, with fans immediately demanding a second season after the emotional finale left major storylines hanging.

Ripple premiered on Netflix on 3 December 2025 with minimal fanfare but quickly became a word-of-mouth sensation. The series stars Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars) as Nate, a lung cancer patient whose life becomes intertwined with three strangers in New York City, Kris (Julia Chan), Walter (Frankie Faison) and Aria (Sydney Agudong).

Viewers are calling it the 'perfect winter comfort escapism' and ideal Christmas viewing, with many watching all episodes in a single day.

Nate's Devastating Cancer Cliffhanger

The Season 1 finale delivers a gut-wrenching twist. After battling a severe infection, Nate learns he's been accepted into a clinical trial in Houston for his lung cancer treatment.

His joy is shattered when doctors reveal that young Finn, a child he bonded with during chemotherapy sessions, has died. Tragically, Finn's death opened up the clinical trial spot that Nate now occupies.

In a heartbreaking decision, Nate presses pause on his budding romance with Kris. Although she's ready to drop everything and move to Houston to support him during treatment, Nate believes the timing isn't right.

Before leaving for the trial, Nate gifts Kris a bamboo plant with a letter. 'Maybe our journey is only just beginning', he writes, leaving fans desperate for answers about whether they'll reunite.

Aria and Walter's Unresolved Stories

i think we're ALL having a day. #Ripple is now streaming on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/2TkpUb5mHw — Lionsgate TV (@LionsgateTV) December 3, 2025

Aria decides to pursue her music career by going on tour, but her relationship with John crumbles in the process. She overhears him on the phone saying, 'it's better when she's not around' and walks out, assuming he's talking about her. In reality, John was complaining about a work colleague.

Walter, meanwhile, realises that Lumi wine bar became his lifeline after his wife's death. He partners with Nate to keep the beloved establishment running.

Netflix Renewal Status: What We Know

Netflix has not officially announced whether Ripple will return for a second season. The streaming service released the show just one week ago and typically waits several weeks to assess viewership data before making renewal decisions.

The finale deliberately leaves every major storyline unresolved. Fans don't know if Nate survives his clinical trial, whether Aria's tour succeeds, if Kris and Nate get back together, or if Aria and John clear up their misunderstanding.

Given the open ending, industry observers believe Netflix left room for continuation if viewing figures warrant a second season.

Binge-Watching Phenomenon Takes Over Social Media

Although Ripple hasn't cracked Netflix's official UK or global top 10 yet, fans are spreading word rapidly on social media platforms.

One viewer shared that 'Watching Ripple on Netflix and it has such a warm, cosy vibe. Love the parallel stories. Perfect watch for a snowy weekend and the holiday season'.

Another wrote, 'This is the type of series that fills a void television has had for a long time. Not since This Is Us have I felt this way. I binged all 8 episodes in one sitting'.

The series was originally developed for Hallmark Channel before Netflix acquired global rights. Creator Michele Giannusa called it 'a love letter to New York City', explaining that 'It's a reminder that we are never as alone as we think, and sometimes all it takes is a single ripple to lead us exactly where we're meant to be'.

With fans clamouring for answers about Nate's lung cancer journey, Aria's music career, and the potential Kris-Nate reunion, pressure is mounting on Netflix to greenlight season 2.

One enthusiastic viewer summed up the sentiment, 'Watched the whole thing in one day. LOVED IT! I hope there'll be a season two!'