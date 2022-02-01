Sarah Ferguson is said to be unfazed by the potential media scrutiny she will receive if she appears on TV amid Prince Andrew's sex abuse case. She reportedly even has plans to do multiple TV appearances to relaunch her career.

A source claimed that the Duchess of York is looking into several on-screen offers including an appearance on the American version of "Dancing on Ice." The other is on an equestrian reality competition where she will serve as a judge. The show sees celebrities work with horses to choreograph a dance routine.

A source told the Daily Mail that the 62-year old has "already filmed a pilot" for the equestrian show and that "it may well resurface now." She reportedly did the show in July 2020. Its producer, Claudia Rosencrantz, even complimented the royal and said she was "wonderful to work with."

Read more Sarah Ferguson likely to face court amid Prince Andrew's rape case

It would not be a surprise to see Sarah Ferguson on film or TV. She previously did two ITV documentaries, "The Duchess in Hull" and "The Duchess on the Estate" in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

The 2008 film from director James Cohen saw her trying to convince the Sargerson family, who live on a council estate in Hull, to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Rapper and Hollywood actor 50 Cent even appeared in the TV movie.

Meanwhile, a synopsis for her 2009 film reads, "Sarah embarks on an astounding personal journey as she experiences real life in real Britain today. She will live alongside the fragmented families and encounter the alienated, the disaffected, and the potentially dangerous young people she has only ever read about until now. How can she make a difference?"

However, the source claimed that Sarah Ferguson is being meticulous with the offers. She reportedly wants "to take a role that maintains her credibility." Likewise, aside from a TV career, the author of "Her Heart for a Compass" is said to be looking at a return to social media. She has plans to revamp her website, online video channel, and other social media pages in a bid to relaunch her career. All the while, her ex-husband Prince Andrew faces the prospect of going to jail for his alleged sexual abuse of Virginia Roberts Giuffre.