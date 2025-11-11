Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly under increasing pressure to publicly condemn the late financier Jeffrey Epstein as the royal family continues to grapple with the fallout from Prince Andrew's association with the disgraced billionaire.

Royal insiders told The Telegraph that senior advisers have discussed whether the sisters should make a formal statement acknowledging victims and distancing themselves from the scandal.

With King Charles III and Prince William prioritising transparency and reputation, observers say silence may no longer be sustainable.

The Monarchy's Image Problem

Ex-Prince Andrew's involvement in the Epstein controversy remains one of the monarchy's most damaging episodes.

The Duke of York stepped down from public duties in 2019 following his appearance on Newsnight, which was widely condemned. Though he has consistently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre in 2022 without admitting guilt.

The scandal continues to cast a long shadow over the royal family's reputation. Younger Britons, in particular, have expressed frustration at what they perceive as a lack of accountability. Analysts suggest that King Charles's ongoing efforts to modernise and streamline the monarchy are partly motivated by the need to rebuild trust.

Prince William, increasingly central to royal decision-making, reportedly believes the monarchy must draw a clear line between itself and past controversies. 'William sees this as a generational reset,' a royal commentator said. 'He wants a clean break before he becomes king.'

Beatrice and Eugenie's Position

Neither Princess Beatrice nor Princess Eugenie has been accused of any wrongdoing. Both were young adults when their father's friendship with Epstein became public. Over the years, they have built independent careers and supported charitable causes while maintaining close family ties.

However, their continued public appearances with Prince Andrew—particularly at family events—have reignited criticism. Royal watchers argue that their silence may now appear complicit, even if unintended.

A carefully worded statement acknowledging the suffering of Epstein's victims, while reaffirming that they had no involvement, is seen by some experts as the best way to balance compassion with loyalty.

William's Role and Future Implications

According to The Guardian, Prince William supports King Charles's goal of reinforcing ethical standards within the monarchy. Some insiders speculate he could recommend stripping secondary royal titles if the family's image suffers further damage. 'This is about protecting the institution, not punishing individuals,' one aide explained.

Such a move would be controversial, but it is consistent with the King's recent efforts to reduce the number of working royals and align the monarchy with modern expectations of transparency.

Silence Under Scrutiny

So far, neither Princess Beatrice nor Princess Eugenie has commented publicly on the matter. Buckingham Palace has declined to respond to media queries. Yet royal commentators believe mounting public pressure could soon make silence untenable.

'The longer they remain quiet, the louder the criticism will grow,' said historian Dr Anna Whitelaw. 'In today's media environment, perception is everything.'

If the sisters choose to speak, their words could shape not only their personal reputations but also how the next generation of royals navigates inherited controversy.