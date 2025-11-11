Lady Carbisdale, the transgender lawyer who publicly offered refuge to Ex-Prince Andrew, has condemned accusations labelling her a 'friend of pedophiles.'

She described the backlash as 'dangerous, unkind, and driven by mob mentality,' arguing that she is being attacked for defending the principle of fairness rather than the disgraced royal himself.

The controversy began after Lady Carbisdale invited Andrew to stay at Carbisdale Castle, her historic home in the Scottish Highlands. She said her gesture was 'an act of duty to my king and my country,' not a political statement or endorsement of Andrew's past.

Insiders claim that Andrew, 65, has become increasingly isolated since his royal exile, and Lady Carbisdale's intervention came as reports suggested he was on the verge of losing his current residence.

Epstein Fallout Still Haunts the Duke

Andrew's future remains overshadowed by Jeffrey Epstein's shadow. His reputation was permanently harmed by his affiliation with the convicted sexual offender and Virginia Giuffre's allegation that he sexually attacked her when she was seventeen.

However, since Andrew has continuously denied any misconduct, he resolved the lawsuit for an estimated £16 million in 2022. Supporters saw this as a necessary step to save the monarchy from a protracted scandal, while critics saw it as an admission of guilt.

He was thus deprived of royal responsibilities and favours by Queen Elizabeth II, putting him in what insiders refer to as a 'semi-exile' inside his own family. And recently, he was stripped of his royal titles.

Lady Carbisdale Pushes Back

Lady Carbisdale has been the target of numerous cyberattacks since providing refuge to Andrew. She vehemently disputes the accusation that she is a 'friend of pedophiles' in several communications. She insists that she finds the claims 'unkind and unfair' and denounces abuse in all its manifestations.

According to her, the animosity demonstrates how severely popular opinion has skewed the discourse. 'It's the presumption of guilt by public opinion,' she contends, adding that even if people don't agree with her gesture, Andrew still deserves compassion and due process.

The risks of backing anyone connected to the Epstein controversy are underscored by the threats she has received, particularly at a time when trust in the royal family remains damaged.

A Message To the King

According to Lady Carbisdale, she intends to write a direct letter to King Charles outlining her concerns about the growing pressure surrounding Andrew's living situation as well as her motivations. Although she admits that hosting Andrew would result in more criticism for herself, she insists that her castle is available 'at any time.'

She emphasises that she never intended for her offer to sow discord. She claims that it was an effort to provide dignity during a period of public criticism. However, as criticism increases, the issue draws attention to the fragile balance between legal uncertainty, royal loyalty, and a widespread reluctance to distinguish between identity and allegations.

Her defence provides Andrew with rare support. It resulted in a new chapter for Lady Carbisdale, one marked by controversy, threats, and a determination to speak out despite the aftermath.

A Divisive Stand

Her decision has made her both a lightning rod for criticism and a rare ally for Andrew. Supporters see her as a defender of fairness; detractors call her misguided. Either way, her actions have reignited public discussion about accountability, forgiveness, and the line between empathy and enabling.