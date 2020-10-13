Sarah Jeffery, who stars as Maggie Vera in The CW "Charmed" reboot, took to social media to hit back at Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan after they insulted her show.

The 24-year-old Canadian actress responded to a viral video that showed the original stars talking about the reboot. At one point, McGowan said the remake "sucks" even though she has not even seen it.

"Well, it sucks. I haven't seen it I can't say that," McGowan said to which Combs laughed and pretended to not hear what her co-star said.

"I said it sucks. But I'm happy that people have jobs. But it can still suck," McGowan reiterated her previous criticism. Both actresses could then be seen laughing.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, "It really doesn't sit right with me that white women from the OG charmed consistently put down a new #Charmed with a POC cast.. you hate to see it..."

The fan referred to the main cast of the reboot, which is comprised of mixed races. POC means a person of colour. Jeffery is of African-American descent while her co-stars Melonie Diaz, who plays Mel Vera is Puerto Rican, and Madeleine Mantock, as Macy Vaughn, is of Afro-Caribbean heritage.

The clip eventually reached Jeffery who called the actresses "pathetic" and considered it "sad" that they behave that way.

"You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way," she tweeted.

"I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y'all," Jeffery added.

2/2 I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y'all.

However, a fan explained that Combs was not trashing the "Charmed" reboot in the video. She may have some "strong feelings" about it given that she was a producer of the original show which aired for eight years.

Meanwhile, another pointed out that nowhere in the video did McGowan and Combs put down women of color as the actress claimed.

"It's sucks but I'm happy that people have jobs." I'm confused. Where in this video are they putting down other women?

Others tweeted that Jeffery tried to push a narrative that was not there in the first place. Neither Combs nor McGowan bashed women of colour nor put other women down. Some said the original "Charmed" stars were just talking about how the reboot turned out.