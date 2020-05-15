Sarah Paulson says she does not mind being told that she and Adele look alike now that the latter has lost weight, because she finds the singer beautiful.

The "American Horror Story" star shared her thoughts on the comparison during an interview on "SiriusXM's EW Live." She said she was on Twitter when she happened to scroll through and saw that "Sarah Paulson" was trending. She did not know why she was suddenly trending so she scrolled through to find out.

"I'll take it," she said to the Adele lookalike comparisons.

Paulson revealed that the comparisons are nothing new to her as it has been going on for a while. She said she does not mind people telling her that she and Adele resemble each other. However, she admitted that she also feels "irritated."

"What I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent and saying that mine was as great as hers, which quite honestly, they can't say because no one's talent is as great as hers, which is really irritating," she explained, adding, "but I'll take looking like her. She's a beauty...Give it to me."

Adele showed off massive weight loss for her 32nd birthday, which made her look barely recognisable in her slim form. The "Someone Like You" singer took to her Instagram to thank her fans and friends for the birthday greetings and she shared a photo that totally shocked everyone to see her looking different. Netizens were immediately quick to point out that Adele and Paulson shared a resemblance, more so now that the singer has lost a lot of weight.

Fans flooded social media with comparisons of the two women and they even added side-by-side photos. One fan wrote, "I never realized how much Adele looks like Sarah Paulson?" and another one said, "I'm not saying Adele and Sarah Paulson are the same person but."

Paulson and Adele may look alike, but they are certainly different in terms of their craft. Adele is renowned for her singing prowess, and Paulson for her acting skills, which have gained her a Golden Globe win, an Emmy Award, and a SAG award.