A festive Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, was the scene of horror on Friday evening when a car ploughed through a crowd, leaving 11 people dead and nearly 70 injured.

Authorities have detained the driver, a 50-year-old Saudi national, as investigations begin into whether the tragedy was an accident or an act of violence.

Christmas Market Chaos

The incident occurred at approximately 7:04 pm, with witnesses reporting that a dark BMW drove at speed for 400 metres (1,300 feet) through the busy market.

Families and children, enjoying the festive season, were caught completely unaware. Emergency responders described the scene as harrowing, with victims sprawled across the area and many severely injured.

Emergency tents were swiftly set up to provide immediate medical care, and Magdeburg University Hospital admitted between 10 and 20 patients.

Nearby cities, including Halle, offered to assist with overflow cases, while all hospitals in the region prepared for a mass casualty event.

Video footage too graphic to broadcast reportedly shows panicked crowds scattering as the vehicle barrelled through. In one clip, children can be heard crying as people attempted to assist those who had been hit.

Driver Detained and Explosives Found

The suspect, reportedly a Saudi-born doctor working in Saxony-Anhalt, was apprehended on-site. According to reports, a suspected explosive device was found in the vehicle, adding to concerns that this may have been a premeditated attack.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his condolences, stating: 'The reports from Magdeburg suggest something terrible. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.' Saxony-Anhalt's Prime Minister, Reiner Haseloff, described the incident as a 'terrible event, especially so close to Christmas.'

Security Measures Under Scrutiny

The Magdeburg Christmas market, located near the city's historic town hall, was shut down immediately following the incident, and organisers urged visitors to leave the area.

Police launched extensive operations, with neighbouring cities stepping up security as a precaution.

Questions are now being raised about security protocols at public events, particularly during the festive season.

Just weeks ago, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser noted there were no concrete threats to Christmas markets this year, though vigilance was advised.

A Nation in Mourning

Political leaders across Germany have expressed their sorrow and solidarity.

Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said: 'This is devastating news from Magdeburg, where people were celebrating the Advent season in peace and community. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.'

Meanwhile, AfD leader Alice Weidel called the incident 'shocking', adding: 'My thoughts are with the bereaved and injured. When will this madness end?'

Searching for Answers

Magdeburg, a city of 240,000 residents located west of Berlin, is now grappling with the aftermath of this devastating event.

As police investigate the driver's motive, questions remain over whether the incident was a tragic accident or a deliberate attack.

The tragedy, which has cast a shadow over the nation's festive celebrations, underscores the need for enhanced vigilance during public gatherings.

Germany now mourns the lives lost, while communities across the country prepare for tighter security measures in the days ahead.