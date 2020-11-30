Peacock, NBC Universal, and executive producers of the "Save by the Bell" reboot shared their apologies after fans took offence to an episode that made fun of Selena Gomez's kidney transplant.

The hashtag #RespectSelenaGomez trended on social media shortly after and fans demanded an apology after Episode 6 highlighted the singer's battle with lupus. Fans may remember that the "Rare" hitmaker underwent a kidney transplant to treat the disease. She has the scars to prove it and it is public knowledge that her friend Francia Raísa was her donor.

However, the episode in question in the "Saved by the Bell" reboot made the identity of the donor a mystery. One scene showed graffiti on a wall that read, "Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?" Meanwhile, another scene showed a couple of Bayside High students, who were not part of the main cast, trying to guess who the donor was.

"I know for a fact that Selena Gomez's kidney donor was Justin Bieber's mum. God, I wish that I had my phone so I could prove it," one student said, and the other replied, "Prove what? That you're an idiot?" The other student said for sure it was Demi Lovato who donated her kidney because they are best friends.

Saved by the Bell, that's disgusting. Selena almost lost her life, jokes about her kidney transplant is NOT FUNNY. Respect Selena Gomez. pic.twitter.com/c8AZbsU1m0 — Selena Charts (@selenachartsbr) November 28, 2020

Fans took offence to the insensitive joke. One tweeted that the "Saved by the Bell" reboot should be ashamed for making fun of one's illness. It is not only offensive to Gomez but to others who share her sickness.

"You should be ashamed to air a show where a person is mocked for their serious illness. It is not only offensive to Selena Gomez, but to all those who have had to go through a process as difficult as that," the fan tweeted.

. @peacockTV You have no professional ethics. You should be ashamed to air a show where a person is mocked for their serious illness. It is not only offensive to Selena Gomez, but to all those who have had to go through a process as difficult as that. — Selena Gomez Votes. (@SGVoteSquad) November 28, 2020

Who in his right mind will think it's ok to talk about Selena's health on a TV show? Nobody said "hey I think it's not right". Did they get her approval, that was the first thingto do at least. Somebody needs to get fired asap! — Nor33 (@Angiex0101) November 29, 2020

WE DEMAND AN APOLOGY @peacockTV — Luscinia (@springheroine) November 28, 2020

In response, NBC Universal, Peacock and the show's executive producers sent their apology. They admitted that it was never their intention to make light of the singer's health. They also said they will be making a donation to make amends.

"We apologise. It was never our intention to make light of Selena's health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC," reads the statement sent to Variety.

Gomez has yet to respond to the insensitive jokes. The "Saved by the Bell" reboot premiered on Wednesday, Nov. 25.