Former Scotland skipper, Greig Laidlaw, believes that his country can win the Six Nations tournament "in the next two or three years." The last time that the Scots won the title was back in 1999, although the tournament was "Five Nations" back then.

Since then, the team hasn't been able to put up a meaningful fight. However, Laidlaw believes that Gregor Townsend's side is in a favourable position to win.

In a recent interview, he said, "They need to just keep making strides. Scotland can win the Six Nations in the next two or three years, in my opinion. Scotland has got the players to do it and I'm certainly excited. You've still got Stuart Hogg, hopefully, Finn Russell can come back into the fold and you've got Adam Hastings as well who has done well in the Six Nations. Jamie Ritchie and these other young forwards have plenty of energy to come through and put Scotland in a good spot."

The former Edinburgh scrum-half last played international rugby in last year's World Cup. He has earned 76 caps for his country and scored 714 Test points, just behind Chris Paterson, who scored 809 points. He also happens to hold the record for most caps (39) as the captain of the Scottish national team. Back in 2017, Laidlaw represented the British and Irish Lions as well.

In 2019, after facing a defeat in the Rugby World Cup against host Japan, he retired from international duty, as BBC reports. However, the 34-year old will continue his club career.

Laidlaw has recently signed a two-year contract with Japanese team Shining Arcs, based in Chiba, which will see him move to the land of the rising sun next season. His new contract was followed by his stint with the French side, Clermont Auvergne.

Laidlaw is not the first elite player to move to Japan. Before him, Aussies Liam Gill and Anaru Rangi also made the move. New Zealand's Beauden Barrett will also be seen playing club rugby in Japan. England's George Kruis will reportedly join Panasonic Wild Knights at the beginning of the next season.

During the interview, Laidlaw revealed that once he fully retires as a player, he would eventually want to become a coach. His ambition lies in coaching the Scottish national team. But he believes he has a long way to go before his dream comes true, as Laidlaw is yet to prove his calibre in the coaching profession.