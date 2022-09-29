Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8 at her Scottish estate in Balmoral Castle. She passed away on Scottish soil where the filing of death certificates is mandatory. But The National Records of Scotland (NRS) - a Scottish Government department, has reportedly blocked all requests from media organisations.

The Registration of Births, Deaths, and Marriages (Scotland) Act of 1965 requires all deaths to be registered within seven days and the death certificate filed to a registrar. It has already been past seven days since Her Majesty died and the press wants to know the truth behind her passing.

However, all inquiries to Aberdeenshire registry office where the Queen's death certificate would have been registered, have been turned down. Instead, they have been referred to NRS and it is understood that the department has ordered not to release details.

The Daily Star revealed that Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death is being "kept secret by Scottish authorities." There have reportedly been "repeated requests for a copy of the Queen's death certificate, which is a matter of public record" made to the Scottish Government.

"The document would reveal several details including the cause of Her Majesty's death and where and when she died." However, NRS has "mysteriously blocked all attempts by media organisations to obtain the certificate."

The publication revealed, "When the Daily Star called NRS, the front desk refused to look on their computer system for Her Majesty's death certificate and directed us to their press team.

"A NRS press officer refused to confirm whether they had the certificate and after several phone calls told the Daily Star on Friday, September 16: 'No comment will be made during the Royal Mourning period. When the Daily Star contacted the NRS on the eve of the Royal Mourning period ending a spokesperson said: 'We don't have any further information to add at this time.'"

At the end of the seven-day mourning period, NRS reportedly issued a statement saying, "We can now confirm the death of Her Majesty The Queen was registered in Aberdeenshire on 16th September and an extract will be made available in due course." The spokesperson said: "As soon as arrangements are confirmed we will contact you directly" when asked when full details, and not an excerpt, of Queen Elizabeth II's death certificate will be released.