King Charles III reportedly made a last-minute alteration to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 to avoid having to step over horse muck.

It is understood that the initial plan was for a procession of horses to follow the Queen's coffin on the way to the church. The new monarch and his siblings, Princes Andrew and Edward, and Princess Anne, would then follow the horses on foot, followed by Prince William, Prince Harry, and the other royals.

However, days before the funeral, the 72-year-old realised this setup could only lead to an embarrassing situation involving horse poop. "There was also the issue of 'would the new King end up having to sidestep horse muck?' which would obviously not be appropriate," a source said according to Entertainment Daily.

The new plan worked in His Majesty's favour as the bands and military personnel following the horses were forced to step over horse muck. Likewise, the change in the funeral plan reportedly also involved King Charles III's wish to be "seen properly" during the procession.

The insider added, "In the days before the funeral, Charles felt he wouldn't be seen properly and that either he ought to be on horseback or, if he was walking, then the horses should move further back."

The changes made it easier for the public to see the new monarch, his siblings, and other royal family members walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. It is not known if His Majesty also made last-minute changes to the seating arrangement during the funeral service at Westminster Abbey. It was a major talking point that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated on the row behind him and Queen Consort Camilla.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly seated in a "place of honour." Meanwhile, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were in the first row on the opposite side of the king.

Netizens saw the seating arrangement for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as an olive branch from King Charles III. He also made sure to include the couple in his first message as the new monarch, in which he expressed his "love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."