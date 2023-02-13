The Founder of Social Chain and Fearless Adventures, Dominic McGregor, stated that scrapping return train tickets can only be seen as a "price increase for anyone using the train network."

In a press release, McGregor stated that if one is moving from Manchester to London for £64.70, it's not impossible to obtain an open return ticket with a railcard. Today, the lowest amount for a "single only" is £45.50. Therefore the new return price will be £91. This means, as the statement stressed, booking a return trip is "almost 50% more expensive."

McGregor said, "I can't see any situation where scrapping the return ticket saves anyone money, saves any hassle or makes it simpler for the consumer."

The Social Chain and Fearless Adventures founder expressed concerns over the fact that many individuals and businesses will go through a lot as most companies often shuttle Manchester to London. According to the release, McGregor believes in opportunities, fair pay and work ethics for employees and entrepreneurs.

As part of a significant refurbishment of the UK's rail industry, the Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, announced the end of two-way tickets during his George Bradshaw address to London's rail industry leaders on Tuesday.

Harper also mentioned that the publicly-owned London North Eastern Railway (LNER) would keep selling single tickets on some of its routes as part of a trial.

LNER is in charge of trains between London and the East Midlands, Peterborough, York and Leeds, through to Edinburgh, Newcastle, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Following LNER's "successful" single fare pricing trial, the transport secretary said this would be implemented throughout the LNER network starting in the spring.

After this prolonged experiment, it will be "seriously evaluated" whether or not to expand it to include additional railway operators.

A single flexible rate is always half the price of a return fare under the trial, giving passengers "greater flexibility and better value," according to Harper.

He also revealed the plan for significant changes, including establishing a new public body, Great British Railways (GBR), to take charge of trains and tracks.

Explaining the GBR's responsibilities, Harper said it would be in charge of "track and train", as well as "cost and revenue", meaning the railway will be treated as a whole coordinated system instead of a separate one.