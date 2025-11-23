Law enforcement officials investigating the murder of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez have identified a second individual potentially involved in the crime, following the discovery of her remains in a vehicle registered to the singer David Anthony Burke. The development coincides with new forensic findings suggesting the victim's body may have been frozen to conceal the time of death, significantly complicating the homicide inquiry.

What began as a preliminary inquiry into a suspicious death has rapidly evolved into a multi-faceted homicide investigation characterised by calculated attempts to obfuscate the timeline of events through forensic countermeasures. With critical pathology reports still pending, detectives are now scrutinising a pattern of premeditation and concealment involving a potential accomplice, who allegedly facilitated the disposal of the victim's remains.

Discovery and Identification

The investigation began in September 2025 when Celeste's body was found inside a Tesla registered to singer D4vd (born David Anthony Burke). The vehicle had been impounded in a Hollywood Hills tow yard when workers made the discovery.

At the time of discovery, the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, hindering immediate identification to determine the individual's sex. The body was later confirmed to be Rivas Hernandez, leading to the subsequent apprehension of Burke. However, the singer is reportedly refusing to cooperate with authorities amid the investigation into the death of the teen.

A police source told People thatthe artist has remained uncooperative since the start of the probe. It is understood that law enforcement has yet to determine specific charges regarding his involvement or that of any potential accomplices.

Sources indicate that #D4vd has not been cooperative with the investigation, contrary to claims made by his public relations team. Listen: https://t.co/RtJdzlEbaf pic.twitter.com/mEUSS21t4G — Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) November 19, 2025

Police Raise Suspicion that Celeste Rivas' Body Was Frozen

Investigators are examining evidence indicating that the teen's body may have been frozen before being moved and finally abandoned in Burke's Tesla vehicle. This factor significantly complicates the forensic investigation.

Pathologists warn that freezing the body can slow decomposition, alter tissue, and erase certain forms of trauma, raising concerns that they may never know the exact cause of Celeste's death. The preservation of the remains through artificial cooling can obscure the post-mortem interval, making it difficult to establish a precise timeline of the murder. Currently, the cause of her death is officially listed as 'pending further evaluation.'

Second Suspect Is Now Under Scrutiny

While Burke remains a primary suspect, he is no longer the sole person under investigation. Law enforcement has reportedly identified another individual who may have been involved in the homicide.

Speaking on the 2 Angry Men podcast, hosts Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos said the second suspect played a role before, during, or after Celeste's death. They alleged that this individual may have helped in dismembering Rivas, but clarified that the person is not believed to be the one who killed the victim.

Police were led to the second suspect after analysing mobile phone data, location records, and Tesla logs. These digital footprints have provided investigators with a map of movements involving the vehicle and the devices associated with the suspects. However, authorities have not yet released the individual's identity, as the investigation is ongoing and more evidence is still being gathered.