Jellybean Johnson, whose real name is Garry George Johnson, a legendary drummer and guitarist most known for his work with The Time band, has died. He was 69.

Johnson was recognised for his close collaborations with Prince, contributing to the iconic Minneapolis Sound. Additionally, he worked with other major artists like Janet Jackson and Rihanna. According to the Star Tribune, the musician collapsed at his home in Brooklyn Park and was rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he sadly passed away.

Jellybean's Musical Journey From Local Clubs to Global Fame

The drummer, who was born on 19 November 1956, had just celebrated his 69th birthday. His musical journey began after moving from Chicago to Minneapolis as a child, where he would eventually become a defining figure in the city's vibrant music scene.

Johnson started playing the drums before teaching himself to play guitar as he delved deeper into his craft. Over time, he developed a distinctive style that seamlessly fused funk, rock, and R&B. His combination of skill and charisma quickly made him a standout figure in Minneapolis's local music scene.

He gained national recognition as the longtime drummer for The Time, the legendary band closely linked with Prince. With hits like '777-9311' and 'Cool', the group secured its place in music history, while Johnson's energetic performances and signature guitar and drum style played a key role in shaping the 'Minneapolis Sound' - a genre celebrated for its unique blend of funk, pop, and soul.

Mentor and Local Legend: Johnson's Lasting Impact on Minneapolis Music and Beyond

His influence went far beyond the stage. He wrote and produced music for major artists such as Janet Jackson, most notably her hit song 'Black Cat', and Alexander O'Neal.

Offstage, Johnson also devoted his time to training and guiding emerging talents. He often performed in local clubs to inspire young musicians. It can be said that through his production work and mentorship, he helped shape the careers of many up-and-coming musicians from the City of Lakes, and this is why the city lost a towering figure in the music industry.

Tributes Poured From Friends in the Industry

A number of artists posted commemorative messages for Jellybean on social media. One of them is Grammy-winning artist Sheila E., who was one of the first to pay tribute to Johnson publicly. She also shared a picture of him and remembered the drummer as her 'dear friend.'

'With a heavy heart, my dear friend Jellybean passed away a couple of hours ago,' she wrote on Facebook. 'We are devastated by this news. I'm praying for his family and all the kids. He was a kind human being extremely talented and funny. He had a great sense of humor and an awesome guitar player.'

Jellybean Johnson is survived by his longtime partner of more than 20 years, Marty Bragg, and several children.