Selena Gomez does not want to rush into a serious relationship for now and is keeping her options open when it comes to guys.

A source claimed that the "Rare" hitmaker is focusing on "what makes her happy." This includes going on dates amid rumours that she and NBA player Jimmy Butler are dating.

However, she does not want to settle on just any guy that she dates even though she "has enjoyed hanging out with Jimmy."

"She is keeping her options open in terms of guys," the source told ET adding that Gomez is "comfortable dating, but also comfortable being single." The 28-year-old "Lose You To Love Me" singer is reportedly "not rushing into anything whatsoever."

"Selena is focusing on what makes her happy and what feels good to her -- whether that's a relationship or not," the source continued.

Gomez is said to have a list of qualities that she looks for in a potential boyfriend. That guy has to be "confident, supportive, smart, funny, trustworthy, and reliable."

According to various reports, the singer and Butler have gone out on a number of dates. They have hung out "a few times" including a dinner date in New York. The Miami Heat basketball player asked her out and they reportedly had a great time.

Another source claimed their dates are "very casual and she's open to seeing where things go but isn't settling down just yet." Gomez is "keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he's a great guy," the insider revealed, adding that they are definitely not official at this time.

Reports that the "Spring Breakers" actress and the 31-year-old Butler are dating started after eyewitnesses claimed to have seen them in a couple of places in New York in mid-November. They were first spotted at the Lucien, a restaurant in East Village. Then another claimed they were in Bronxville.

Interestingly, Gomez was in New York for some weeks that same month to film her new Hulu comedy "Only Murders in the Building" with Martin Short and Steve Martin. Sources may have told the truth when they said that they saw her in the city, regardless if it was on a date or not with Butler.