Former world number one Serena Williams could only make it as far as the quarter-finals at the Top Seed Open after a come-from-behind upset by Shelby Rogers. Meanwhile, highly favoured Coco Gauff failed to secure a spot in the finals after falling against fellow American Jennifer Brady in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

The rain-delayed quarter-final between compatriots Williams and Rogers appeared to be completely one-sided in Serena's favour at the end of the first set which she won 1-6. Any player would have felt some nerves to have been one set down against Williams with such a scoreline. However, Rogers kept calm and fought back to force a deciding set.

The third set went all the way to a tie-break before Rogers eventually took the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-7. Ranked only at 116 in the world, it was a big feat to oust Williams, who is arguably the best women's player ever. "It's every kid's dream to be able to do something like that," said Rogers, as quoted by BBC.

Top seeded Williams admitted that she made it difficult for herself. This is her first los to a player ranked below the top 100 since 2012. The 23-time Grand Slam champion looked comfortable in the opening set but appeared to have run out of steam by the second set. Rogers, at only 27 years old, also had youth on her side. Williams is now 38.

Meanwhile Gauff has been pegged by the media as the next big thing in tennis, but she still has a lot to prove before getting anywhere near the level of Serena and other stars before her. At only 16 years old, she has time to prove it. This time, 25-year-old Brady got the best of her. Gauff was unable to show any real grit as Brady completely dominated the match.

The final match will be played between Brady and Switzerland's Jil Teichmann, who defeated Rogers in the other semi-final. The final match will be played on Sunday, before the tennis world sets its sights on the US Open which will take place at the end of the month.