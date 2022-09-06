Tennis legend Margaret Court has launched a scathing attack on Serena Williams following the American tennis great's retirement from the sport last week. The Australian former tennis player not only ridiculed Williams' record after motherhood, but also questioned her GOAT status in the women's game.

The 40-year-old, who recently brought the curtain down on an illustrious career that spanned over two decades, is widely regarded as the "Greatest of All Time" in the women's game. Williams has 23 women's singles Grand Slam titles - the most in the Open Era - one shy of Court's all-time record of 24 major titles.

Apart from her success in singles, the American also has 14 women's doubles majors while also claiming four Olympic gold medals.

Despite her tremendous success in the game, Court feels she would have achieved more had she played in the current era and in the same amount of time. "Serena has played seven years more than I did," Court, who played between 1960-73 said, as quoted on Sporting News.

"I finished in my early 30s. People forget that I took two years out. I first retired...when I was 25, thinking I would never return to tennis," the Australian added. "I would love to have played in this era. I think it's so much easier."

"We didn't have psychologists or coaches with us. It's a whole different world. That's what disappoints me -- that players today don't honour the past of the game."

Court also went on to question Williams' record as a mother after she gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in 2017. The American won her 23rd and final Grand Slam title while eight weeks pregnant, but has since failed to add to her tally despite making four major finals.

"I came back after two babies," Court said. "After having the first baby, I won three out of the four Slams. Serena hasn't won a Slam since [having a baby]."

Williams announced her retirement from tennis prior to the US Open. The American was serenaded by the crowd during every encounter as celebrities from all walks of life descended upon Flushing Meadows to get one final glimpse of one of the greatest athletes in global sporting history.

