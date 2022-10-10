Serena Williams is living her best life after leaving her professional tennis career. She is now finding thrills and adventures outside the tennis courts, and is apparently willing to take risks even on the dining table. She recently created a buzz after serving cockroaches to a group of friends during a beach party.

Williams officially retired from professional tennis a few months ago, making her final appearance at the US Open in Flushing Meadows. Since then, while still vowing to stay connected to tennis in other ways, she has been focusing on her personal life and her many other business ventures.

Her social media accounts are occasionally peppered with glimpses of her daily life, and one such fun moment was captured on her Instagram stories. While at a party, she showed off several bowls filled with creepy crawlies including cockroaches.

SERENA WILLIAMS IS EATING THE BUGS. THEY GOT HER. pic.twitter.com/mM48JCok7O — Death Con 3 JDA (@jondelarroz) October 7, 2022

In one clip captured by The Sun, her friend Justus was put on the spot and forced to take up the challenge to try one. She tried to eat one bug, but was clearly not enjoying menu item. She covered her mouth with her hand in a gesture that suggests she might be ready to throw up.

"I can't - I'll throw up," she said, while Williams could be heard suggesting that her friend should also grab a chip to enjoy with the bug. It is unclear if the tennis star also enjoyed the delicacies herself.

In another Instagram post, Williams shared a tender moment with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, 5. She is seen fixing her daughter's hair to match her own in what she called a "matching hair day." Clearly, she has made a big shift in the kind of matches she engages in these days.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also declared herself to be a modern-day soccer mom after becoming an assistant coach at Olympia's team. She has also been sharing numerous stories taken from time spent with her tech entrepreneur husband, Alexis Ohanian.